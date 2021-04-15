Technology News
loading

Facebook Faces Inquiry by Irish Watchdog Over Data Leak of Over 500 Million Users

Facebook said it is "cooperating fully" with the regulator's enquiry.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 April 2021 11:31 IST
Facebook Faces Inquiry by Irish Watchdog Over Data Leak of Over 500 Million Users

DPC believed that Facebook might have violated "one or more provisions" of Ireland's data protection laws

Highlights
  • Facebook has said that data was scraped from the site by hackers in 2019
  • Facebook's European headquarters is the Irish capital, Dublin
  • Under GDPR, social media users have a wider range of rights

Ireland's data regulator has launched an official inquiry into Facebook after details on 533 million users were leaked on a hacking website, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said the probe was launched to determine whether the EU-wide GDPR charter on data rights and the corresponding Irish legislation had been - or is being - infringed by Facebook.

The US tech giant said it is "cooperating fully" with the regulator's enquiry, which it added "relates to features that make it easier for people to find and connect with friends on our services". 

"These features are common to many apps and we look forward to explaining them and the protections we have put in place," a company spokesman said. 

Earlier this month a trove of information about more than 530 million Facebook users was shared on a hackers' forum.

Facebook has previously said that the data was "scraped" from the site by hackers in 2019, who took advantage of a feature designed to help people easily find friends using contact lists.

In its statement, the DPC said it had been in touch with Facebook Ireland over the issue and the company had sent "a number of responses".

The DPC believed that Facebook might have violated "one or more provisions" of Ireland's data protection laws, or the EU charter, or both, it added.

Facebook's European headquarters is the Irish capital, Dublin, and the DPC acts as the firm's lead regulator in the EU.

Under the landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in 2018, social media users have a wider range of rights relating to their data.

Regulators such as the DPC have been armed with new powers including the ability to fine firms up to four per cent of their annual global turnover.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) With Enhanced ANC, Smaller Design Launched

Related Stories

Facebook Faces Inquiry by Irish Watchdog Over Data Leak of Over 500 Million Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 India Pre-Orders Start Today at Noon via Flipkart
  3. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  5. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  6. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  7. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
  8. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  9. Apple Won’t Launch an iPhone mini in 2022 Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March Security Patch With Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Expects Employees to Return to Office by September 13
  2. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) With Enhanced ANC, Smaller Design Launched
  3. Facebook Faces Inquiry by Irish Watchdog Over Data Leak of Over 500 Million Users
  4. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Texas Lawsuit: Judge Issues Protective Order Against Search Giant in Antitrust Case
  6. iPhone 2022 Lineup Expected to Get 48-Megapixel Camera, 8K Video Recording; May Drop mini: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 India Pre-Orders Go Live at Noon Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Smbhav Virtual Summit to Be Countered by Protest Event by Angry Indian Traders
  9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Trailer Teases a Fight With Captain America
  10. Instagram Dabbles With Letting Users Hide 'Like' Counts on Their Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com