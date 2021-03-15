Technology News
Facebook Says Will Label All Posts About COVID-19 Vaccines

Facebook has started with adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 March 2021 15:38 IST
Facebook Says Will Label All Posts About COVID-19 Vaccines

Facebook, Instagram are home to large accounts that promote false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Highlights
  • Facebook says it will add labels to all posts on safety of COVID-19 shots
  • It is also launching a new tool in US for COVID-19 vaccine information
  • Facebook was criticised for not checking false claims on its platform

Facebook, which has been criticised by lawmakers and researchers for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platforms, said on Monday it has started adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the COVID-19 shots and will soon label all posts about the vaccines.

Facebook said in a blog post it is also launching a tool in the US to give people information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and adding a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram. False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic. Facebook and Instagram, which recently tightened their policies after long taking a hands-off approach to vaccine misinformation, remain home to large accounts, pages and groups that promote false claims about the shots and can be easily found through keyword searches

Facebook's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said in an interview that the company had taken viral false claims "very seriously" but said there was "a huge gray area of people who have concerns... some of which some people would call misinformation and some of which other people would call doubt". "The best thing to do in that huge gray area is just to show up with authoritative information in a helpful way, be a part of the conversation and do it with health experts," he added

The company said it was labelling Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines with text saying the vaccines go through safety and effectiveness tests before approval. In the blog post, it also said that since expanding its list of banned false claims about the coronavirus and vaccines in February, it has removed an additional 2 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram

Facebook said it had also implemented temporary measures including reducing the reach of content from users who repeatedly share content marked false by fact-checkers.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

