Technology News
loading

Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General

The inquiry was generated after a Facebook whistleblower disclosed that it has built a system that exempts high-profile users from its rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2021 12:33 IST
Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General

This is not the first time Facebook faced criticism due to COVID-19 misinformation

Highlights
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was sent a letter
  • The letter was sent by 14 US state attorneys general
  • Letter inquires if Facebook gave special treatment to some users

The attorneys general of 14 US states sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking if the top disseminators of vaccine disinformation on the platform received special treatment from the company.

The line of inquiry was generated after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen used internal documents to disclose that the social media platform has built a system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

In the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, the 14 Democratic attorneys general said they are "extremely concerned" with recent reports that Facebook maintained lists of members who have received special treatment and want to know if the "Disinformation Dozen" were part of those lists.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate describes the "Disinformation Dozen" as 12 anti-vaxxers who are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms.

Facebook spokesman Alex Burgos pointed to earlier comments by the company that it had removed over three dozen pages, groups, and Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to those 12 people, including at least one linked to each of the 12, for violating its policies. It has also applied penalties to some of their website domains.

COVID-19 disinformation has proliferated during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.

In July, US President Joe Biden said social media platforms like Facebook "are killing people" for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.

Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, left the company with tens of thousands of confidential documents and has called for transparency about how Facebook entices users to keep scrolling, creating ample opportunity for advertisers to reach them.

The letter was sent by the attorneys general of Connecticut, California, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook COVID-19 Misinformation, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Mark Zuckerberg, Frances Haugen
HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  2. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
  3. HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
  4. Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
  5. Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
  6. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
  7. TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
  8. Virgin Galactic to Delay Commercial Space Travel Service, Won’t Conduct Further Test Flights This Year
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Too Unstable to Be Used for Oil Contracts
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Fast Charging Requirements Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com