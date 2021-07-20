Technology News
loading

US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Biden said he meant to accuse a dozen users who spread the most amount of misinformation on Facebook, but not the company itself.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2021 11:34 IST
US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook

Highlights
  • President Biden hopes Facebook does more to stop spread of misinformation
  • Facebook said 85 percent of its users were vaccinated or wanted to be
  • The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims

US President Joe Biden took a softer tone when talking about Facebook on Monday, after saying last week that the social media company was "killing people" by allowing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

US President Biden told reporters on Monday he meant to accuse a dozen users who spread the most amount of misinformation on the social media platform, but not the company itself.

"Facebook isn't killing people," he said. "These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It's killing people. It's bad information."

He also said he hopes that Facebook does more to stop the spread of misinformation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tried to clarify Biden's remarks. "We are not in a war or a battle with Facebook, we're in a battle with the virus," she said.

COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.

When asked on Friday about his message to Facebook and other social media platforms, Biden responded: "They're killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people."

Facebook responded sharply last week, saying that 85 percent of its users were vaccinated or wanted to be. "President Biden's goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed," Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president.

The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines to prevent the illness, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, Facebook, COVID 19
Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India; Android Beta Users Reportedly Get Lossless Audio

Related Stories

US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  6. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  7. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  10. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  2. Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India; Android Beta Users Reportedly Get Lossless Audio
  3. Jeff Bezos Girds for Blue Origin's Inaugural Space Flight, Says ‘Not Really Nervous’
  4. HBO’s The Last of Us Budget Might Be More Than Game of Thrones: Report
  5. Bitcoin Posts Outflow for Second Straight Week, CoinShares Data Shows
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Work Like a Phone Camera? Find Out Here
  8. Pegasus, Other Cyber Product Exports Are for Lawful Use Only: Israel Defence Ministry
  9. Amazon Shuts Down Cloud Infrastructure Linked to Israel’s NSO Following Pegasus Spyware Controversy: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com