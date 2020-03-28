Technology News
Facebook Corona Helpdesk Chatbot Launched in India to Offer COVID-19 Information

Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to Health Ministry for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers through this chatbot.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 28 March 2020 12:52 IST
Facebook Corona Helpdesk Chatbot Launched in India to Offer COVID-19 Information

Facebook has launched the Chatbot in both English and Hindi language capabilities

Highlights
  • Facebook's Chatbot provides content from the health ministry
  • Users can access information through the MyGov Corona Hub
  • Depending on the question, users will receive verified information

Social media giant Facebook on Friday launched Messenger Chatbot with Health Ministry and MyGov in India to raise awareness around COVID-19 disease. The Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger will help provide authentic and accurate information and bust fake news about new coronavirus.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the coronavirus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts," Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said in a statement.

Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to Health Ministry for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers through this Chatbot.

The Chatbot has both English and Hindi language capabilities.

To contact the Chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing ‘Get Started', which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions.

Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Corona Helpdesk Chatbot, Coronavirus, COVID 19, MyGov
COVID-19: Gujarat Launches App to Track Home-Quarantined Persons

