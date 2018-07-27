NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Details Requirements, Hiring Process, and Work Standards for Its Content Reviewers

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Details Requirements, Hiring Process, and Work Standards for Its Content Reviewers

Facebook reveals certain details around its usually anonymous content reviewers

Highlights

  • The details have been revealed in a blog post
  • The company has over 7,500 content moderators
  • Clinical psychologists are available for these moderators

Facebook in a blog post on Thursday came out with substantial details around the company's thousands of content reviewers and moderators who look at millions of posts that are reported by users on the social networking platform. Reported content can include anything from hate speech to counterterrorism to even nudity. While Facebook maintains its stand that the reviewers should remain anonymous, it has gone ahead and revealed certain statistics and training mechanisms that help ensure that content moderation standards remain constant across regions and languages.

In the blog post titled Hard Questions, Facebook explains that its team working on safety and security will be doubled this year to 20,000. The current lot of 7,500 content reviewers working at Facebook includes a mix of full-time employees, contractors, and companies that claim to cover all time zones and more than 50 languages. They come from a wide range of backgrounds and professional experiences.

Language proficiency is an important prerequisite for the job. "If someone reports a Tagalog-language post in the middle of the night in the Philippines, for instance, there will always be a Tagalog-speaking reviewer - either locally or based in another time zone - that the report can be routed to for quick review," the blog states. Nudity, however, remains a category of content that can moderated by any reviewer across the globe.

Apart from that, Facebook also looks at how well a reviewer can handling looking at disturbing imagery for too long. Background checks are made and all applicable local employment laws and requirements are also taken care of.

Reviewers, after their hiring process, are taken through steps of pre-training, hands-on learning, and ongoing coaching to keep them updated with policy changes or any decisions that may impact their job. Before they get to the real deal, a minimum of 80 hours is set aside for moderators to learn their tasks on a replica of the original system.

As for the process, Facebook says, "Once something is reported, it's automatically routed to a content review team based on language or the type of violation. This way the team that has specific training in the relevant policy area reviews the report - and, if needed, can escalate it to subject matter experts on the Community Operations Escalations or the content policy teams."

In terms of taking care of the reviewers, Facebook has made available four clinical psychologists across three regions - responsible for designing, delivering and evaluating resiliency programmes. Other than that, all reviewers have access to health care benefits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Apple Patent Shows Wireless Transfer of Power From MacBook to iPhone
Instagram Not an Instant Fix for Ailing Facebook
Vivo Nex
Facebook Details Requirements, Hiring Process, and Work Standards for Its Content Reviewers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant's First Sale in India Set for Monday
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  4. Honor 9N Review
  5. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1170, and 1160 Release Dates Leaked
  6. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  7. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  8. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
  9. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  10. Zuckerberg Loses More Than $15 Billion in Record Facebook Fall
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.