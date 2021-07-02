Technology News
loading

Facebook Now Asking Users if They Have Seen ‘Extremist Content’ on Platform

Facebook said the small test was running in the US as a pilot for a global approach to prevent radicalisation on the site.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 12:38 IST
Facebook Now Asking Users if They Have Seen ‘Extremist Content’ on Platform

World's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups

Highlights
  • Facebook said the small test was running in the United States
  • Efforts were part of its commitment to the Christchurch Call to Action
  • Facebook said in the test it was identifying both users

Facebook is starting to warn some users they might have seen "extremist content" on the social media site, the company said on Thursday.

Screenshots shared on Twitter showed a notice asking "Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" and another that alerted users "you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently." Both included links to "get support."

The world's largest social media network has long been under pressure from lawmakers and civil rights groups to combat extremism on its platforms, including US domestic movements involved in the January 6 Capitol riot when groups supporting former President Donald Trump tried to stop the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Facebook said the small test, which is only on its main platform, was running in the United States as a pilot for a global approach to prevent radicalization on the site.

"This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk," said a Facebook spokesperson in an emailed statement. "We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future."

It said the efforts were part of its commitment to the Christchurch Call to Action, a campaign involving major tech platforms to counter violent extremist content online that was launched following a 2019 attack in New Zealand that was live-streamed on Facebook.

Facebook said in the test it was identifying both users who may have been exposed to rule-breaking extremist content and users who had previously been the subject of Facebook's enforcement.

The company, which has tightened its rules against violent and hate groups in recent years, said it does remove some content and accounts that violate its rules pro-actively before the material is seen by users, but that other content may be viewed before it is enforced against.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
OneWeb Launches 36 Satellites to Roll Out Northern Hemisphere Internet Service

Related Stories

Facebook Now Asking Users if They Have Seen ‘Extremist Content’ on Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  10. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removes Six Million Videos Over "Indecent" Content in Pakistan After Bans
  2. Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts
  5. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile
  6. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  7. Light-Years Away From Earth? This Website Lets You Listen to Music Depending on Your Distance From the Planet
  8. Blue Origin: Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Details Surface Online, Spotted With Snapdragon 888 on Geekbench
  10. Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com