Technology News
loading

Facebook Closes Political Ads Loophole Ahead of US Presidential Election

Facebook now considers it important to disclose if a post "was at one point an ad."

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2020 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Closes Political Ads Loophole Ahead of US Presidential Election

Facebook introduced a similar labelling approach for state news media earlier this month

Highlights
  • Facebook said it will affix labels to political ads shared by users
  • Facebook has added a "paid for by" disclaimer to political ads since 2018
  • But the label disappeared once people shared the ads to their own feeds

Facebook said on Tuesday it would affix labels to political ads shared by users on their own feeds, closing what critics have said for years was a glaring loophole in the company's election transparency measures.

The world's biggest social network has attached a "paid for by" disclaimer to political ads since 2018, after facing a backlash for failing to stop Russia from using its platforms to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

But the label disappeared once people shared the ads to their own feeds, which critics said undermined its utility and allowed misinformation to continue spreading unchecked.

"Previously the thinking here was that these were organic posts, and so these posts did not necessarily need to contain information about ads," said Sarah Schiff, a Facebook product manager overseeing the change.

After receiving feedback, Schiff said, the company now considers it important to disclose if a post "was at one point an ad."

Facebook introduced a similar labelling approach for state news media earlier this month, but that label also sometimes drops off with sharing and does not appear when users post their own links to those outlets.

The company is facing demands to do more to combat false viral information before the November 3 presidential election, including by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who last week called on Zuckerberg to reverse his decision to exempt political ads from fact-checking.

Zuckerberg has touted transparency tools in response, arguing that voters should be able to examine statements from would-be political leaders unimpeded.

In a USA Today op-ed on Tuesday, he pledged to display a Voting Information Center at the top of US users' news feeds. He also said the company would aim to help 4 million people register to vote, double its goal for 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, 2020 US Presidential Elections
AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series CPUs, Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, A520 Chipset, StoreMI 2.0 Software Announced
Amnesty Sounds Privacy Alarm Over Gulf, Norway Coronavirus Tracing Apps

Related Stories

Facebook Closes Political Ads Loophole Ahead of US Presidential Election
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India
  3. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  4. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  6. Oppo Find X2 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G to Usher In More Affordable 5G Android Phones
  9. Xiaomi May Be Working on Two New Budget Phones
  10. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Deploys AI-Based Tech to Maintain Social Distancing at Its Facilities
  2. Amnesty Sounds Privacy Alarm Over Gulf, Norway Coronavirus Tracing Apps
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 23 via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  4. Facebook Closes Political Ads Loophole Ahead of US Presidential Election
  5. Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, More
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Announced, Supports 4K HDR Capture, 120Hz Displays, NavIC, More
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers
  8. Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series CPUs, Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, A520 Chipset, StoreMI 2.0 Software Announced
  10. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com