Facebook is introducing a new 'Clear History' feature that co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has likened to the controls offered by Web browsers, but added that the Facebook experience for those who use this new feature "won't be as good".

"In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history," Zuckerberg said in a post announcing the new feature ahead of the F8 developers' conference on Tuesday.

"We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on," he added.

Zuckerberg said to begin with, Facebook will let users review the information the social network sees from websites and apps that use Facebook's ads and analytics tools.

"Once we roll out this update, you'll be able to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account. You'll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account," Zuckerberg added.

However, he had a word of warning that if you use the feature, your overall Facebook experience might suffer.

"To be clear, when you clear your cookies in your browser, it can make parts of your experience worse. You may have to sign back in to every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won't be as good while it relearns your preferences," Zuckerberg explained.

More details of the Facebook Clear History tool are expected to be revealed at the Facebook developer conference on Tuesday.