Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Introduce 'Clear History' Feature That Will 'Clear Your Browsing History on Facebook': Mark Zuckerberg

 
, 01 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Introduce 'Clear History' Feature That Will 'Clear Your Browsing History on Facebook': Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is introducing a new 'Clear History' feature that co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has likened to the controls offered by Web browsers, but added that the Facebook experience for those who use this new feature "won't be as good".

"In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history," Zuckerberg said in a post announcing the new feature ahead of the F8 developers' conference on Tuesday.

"We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on," he added.

Zuckerberg said to begin with, Facebook will let users review the information the social network sees from websites and apps that use Facebook's ads and analytics tools.

"Once we roll out this update, you'll be able to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account. You'll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account," Zuckerberg added.

However, he had a word of warning that if you use the feature, your overall Facebook experience might suffer.

"To be clear, when you clear your cookies in your browser, it can make parts of your experience worse. You may have to sign back in to every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won't be as good while it relearns your preferences," Zuckerberg explained.

More details of the Facebook Clear History tool are expected to be revealed at the Facebook developer conference on Tuesday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerbeg
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dragon’s Crown Pro Is Street Fighter V Meets Dungeons and Dragons
Best AC deals
Facebook to Introduce 'Clear History' Feature That Will 'Clear Your Browsing History on Facebook': Mark Zuckerberg
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM Variant Gets a Price Hike in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Said to Start at Rs. 36,999
  3. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  4. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  5. Jio Subscribers Getting 8GB of Additional Data With Cricket Teaser Pack
  6. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  7. Airtel Rs. 129 Pack Offers 1GB Data, Free Hello Tunes for 28 Days
  8. Apple MacBook Air 2018 Delayed, May Launch at Lower Price: Report
  9. Final Fantasy VII Remake in Development Hell: Report
  10. Coolpad Note 6 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.