Facebook Appoints Marne Levine as Its First Chief Business Officer

Facebook on Thursday appointed Marne Levine, vice president of global partnerships, as the social media giant's first chief business officer.
Fifty-year-old Levine said she will oversee Facebook's advertising business and global partnerships, in a post. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
In Levine's over a decade-long stint at the company, she has served in various executive positions including chief operating officer of Instagram.
Facebook's Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, who oversaw the advertising business and managed sales and marketing teams worldwide, said earlier this year he will leave the company towards the end of 2021.
Here's what Levin wrote in her post:
Some professional news! I'm excited to share that I am taking on a new role as Facebook's Chief Business Officer. This is a new position overseeing Facebook's advertising business and global partnerships. It is a privilege to be leading a business that enables economic and social change for our global partners, helping them to create their brand, build their community, and grow their business through the innovative solutions we offer across our platforms.
In July, I will have been at Facebook for eleven years. I've loved every minute of it. I spent most of my early career in the public sector, working on policy areas that could drive economic growth, create and save jobs, and help people get access to financial services because I thought that was the best way to have a positive impact on people's lives. One of the things that made me excited to join Facebook in 2010 to lead Global Policy was seeing the way that businesses and partners could grow on the platform and the jobs that were created as a result.
In each of the leadership roles I've held at Facebook -- from head of Global Policy, to COO of Instagram, to VP of Global Partnerships, Business, and Corporate Development -- I've had the opportunity to spend time with partners (as I've captured here!) and businesses of all shapes and sizes. These have been my favorite moments: hearing firsthand how our solutions helped them turn their passion into a business and in many cases, changed their lives.
I believe in Facebook's mission even more than I did that first time I walked through the door. I'm proud of how, in the last year, we've assisted in economic relief efforts, connecting our partners -- from the largest of businesses to the aspiring creators -- to their communities at a time when it was needed most. Through new solutions like Shops and Paid Online Events, we've helped entrepreneurs and small businesses to operate online, and in many cases to stay afloat. I'm especially proud to be at one of the most innovative technology companies that continues to build new experiences that support our partners and their long term growth.
I'm grateful to Mark and Sheryl for this new opportunity and feel very fortunate to be at a company where I get to work with such a talented group of people every day. When I think about what I want in my professional life, it comes down to three things: working with smart, motivated people from whom I can learn; believing wholeheartedly in the mission; and having a challenging role where I feel I can make a real difference for our partners as well as our global community. I appreciate so much that I have that every day at Facebook.
