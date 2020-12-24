Technology News
loading

Facebook Removes Australian Celebrity Chef Pete Evans’ Page Over COVID-19 Conspiracies

Chef Pete Evans called coronavirus a "hoax" on his Facebook posts.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 December 2020 17:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Removes Australian Celebrity Chef Pete Evans’ Page Over COVID-19 Conspiracies

Photo Credit: peteevans.com

Evans told his followers he was very glad to be a catalyst for conversation about such an important topic

Highlights
  • Pete Evans urged people not to get tested for the virus
  • Facebook did not say why it kept up Evans's page on Instagram
  • He referred to the vaccine as a "scam" and "poison"

Facebook said on Thursday it has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the tech giant's latest move to police false content about the pandemic.

Evans, a former judge on prime time Australian cooking shows with a large catalogue of cookbooks, has become one of the country's most prominent spreaders of baseless claims questioning COVID-19, calling it a "hoax" and "BS" to his million Facebook followers.

He has also urged people not to get tested for the virus that has killed more than 1.7 million people or take a vaccine, a measure experts say is key to ending the pandemic. He announced on his Instagram page on November 20 that he was leaving Facebook but kept posting there until Thursday when his page disappeared.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or (about) COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts," Facebook said in a statement.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies."

Facebook did not say why it kept up Evans's page on Instagram, which it owns. There, Evans told his 2,78,000 followers on Thursday that he was "very glad to be one of the catalysts for a conversation about such an important topic (as) freedom of speech".

In previous Instagram posts, still online, he referred to the vaccine as a "scam" and "poison", and appeared to discourage coronavirus tests by saying, "no testing... no cases".

Facebook, which has been under pressure to curb misinformation on its platform, said early this month it would start removing debunked claims about coronavirus vaccines from Facebook and Instagram. An advocacy group has said the platform hosted some 3.8 billion views of misleading health content in the year to August - swamping the amount of legitimate information.

This week the Israeli government said that Facebook, at its request, had taken down four groups that had disseminated texts, photographs and videos with "deliberately mendacious content designed to mislead about coronavirus vaccines".

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, misinformation, COVID 19
BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel and Jio See Gains: TRAI
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G With Sony IMX766 Primary Camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Removes Australian Celebrity Chef Pete Evans’ Page Over COVID-19 Conspiracies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  2. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  3. How to Find, Add and Share Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp
  4. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India
  5. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5
  7. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G With Sony IMX766 Primary Camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Removes Australian Celebrity Chef Pete Evans’ Page Over COVID-19 Conspiracies
  3. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel and Jio See Gains: TRAI
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed
  5. Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI
  6. Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating
  8. WhatsApp Adds Merry Christmas Stickers: How to Find, Share With Friends and Family
  9. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Sales to Top $100 Billion in Market Value, Reaching 2018 IPO Goal
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start From December 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com