Technology News
loading

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Meets Trump, Seeks to Mend Fences in Washington

Trump posted a photo with Zuckerberg on Twitter and called their session a "nice meeting" in the Oval Office.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Meets Trump, Seeks to Mend Fences in Washington

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Donald J. Trump

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday during a fence-mending visit to Washington where the chief executive faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers about the social network's failures to protect consumer privacy.

Trump posted a photo with Zuckerberg on Twitter and called their session a "nice meeting" in the Oval Office. Facebook said the tech executive "had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today." Neither side disclosed specifics of their discussion.

Trump has castigated Facebook repeatedly, accusing it of being biased in favour of Democrats. The company has faced a barrage of other criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, giving rise to calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

Wearing a suit and tie rather than his usual hoodie, Zuckerberg met on Thursday, the second day of the three-day visit, with Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Mike Lee. He also had dinner with lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, on Wednesday evening.

Zuckerberg took no questions from reporters as he moved from office to office on Capitol Hill. He will meet with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, on Friday and will meet with several high-ranking House Democrats.

After his meeting with the Facebook founder, Hawley, a tough critic, said that discussions had been "frank," often a euphemism for contentious. He urged Zuckerberg to sell Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp units, which would limit how much information it could compile about an individual from different sources.

"I said to him, 'Prove that you're serious about data. Sell WhatsApp. And sell Instagram,'" Hawley told reporters. "Safe to say he was not receptive to those suggestions."

Hawley has accused Facebook of suppressing conservative speech including when it found this month that statements on the anti-abortion group Live Action's Facebook page were false and temporarily restricted access to it.

Hawley expressed exasperation with the CEO's acknowledgement that restricting access to the page had been an error. Urging Facebook to submit its content moderation process to an independent third-party audit, he said, "The company talks a lot. I'd like to see some action."

Building bridges
Despite the harsh words, Zuckerberg's trip appeared aimed at building bridges with Congress. While some lawmakers like Hawley were quick to upbraid the CEO, several senators praised Zuckerberg for taking extensive time to meet.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner told Fox Business Network, "Facebook leadership realizes that failure to have federal legislation (on Internet issues) is actually going to hurt them and the whole platform industry in the long run."

Facebook has spent the last several years under fire for a string of lapses including inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with a now-defunct British political consultancy, triggering a $5 billion fine.

The company, which is an advertising powerhouse, faces antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and a number of state attorneys general, as well as numerous legislative proposals that seek to restrict how it operates.

It may also face an antitrust probe by the US Justice Department. Senator Lee was critical of what he saw as duplication in federal investigations in a hearing on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Today, Features Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Airbnb Says It Will Go Public in 2020
Honor Smartphones
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Meets Trump, Seeks to Mend Fences in Washington
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  2. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
  3. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  4. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  5. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  8. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  9. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro With Kirin 990 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges Company Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2040
  2. Airbnb Says It Will Go Public in 2020
  3. The Family Man Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Meets Trump, Seeks to Mend Fences in Washington
  5. Oppo Reno 2 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  6. Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Today, Features Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  8. watchOS 6 Update Brings A-Fib Detection and ECG App to Apple Watch Users in India
  9. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Debut With Kirin 990 SoC, Optional 5G Support: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pay Pips PhonePe With 67 Million Monthly Users in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.