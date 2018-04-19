Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, EU Official Discuss Privacy Protection

 
, 19 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, EU Official Discuss Privacy Protection

Highlights

  • Discussed steps Facebook plans to take to protect privacy: EU official
  • "There is a wider need to rebuild trust"
  • EU wants Zuckerberg to come before the European Parliament

European Commission Vice President for the digital single market Andrus Ansip said on Wednesday he had met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and discussed privacy protection and countering disinformation.

"Discussed with Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg the steps that Facebook has taken and plans to take to protect users privacy and tackle disinformation. There is a wider need to rebuild trust. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) shows the way forward," Ansip tweeted.

Facebook is accused of allowing UK-based data company Cambridge Analytica to harvest the personal details of more than 50 million users without their permission to target them during the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit referendum, Xinhua reported.

Zuckerberg told US Congress last week that he is "responsible for" not preventing the social media platform from being used for harm, including fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech.

Zuckerberg pledged to limit the information the platform developers can access and they have to get users' approval.

European Parliament on Wednesday renewed its call to Zuckerberg to come before the Parliament to answer questions on the misuse of European citizens' personal data.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) emphasised that the General Data Protection Regulation that will apply as of May 26 will give citizens control over their personal data and set global standards.

However, some MEPs pointed out that the new data protection rules will not prevent future scandals and called on the Council to proceed with the e-privacy regulation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, EU, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Privacy, Cambridge Analytica, GDPR
Facebook Knows a Ton About Your Health. Now It Wants to Profit From That.
Facebook Login System Being Abused by Third-Party Trackers to Exfiltrate User Data: Report
Best AC deals
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, EU Official Discuss Privacy Protection
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp's New Feature Will Make Managing Group Admins Easier
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launch Expected Today
  3. Redmi S2 Budget Phone With Dual Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
  4. Honor 10 Price Details Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. 2018 iPhone Models to Include Dual-SIM Variants, Start at $550: Kuo
  6. Moto G6 Play, G6 Plus Listed Online Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro-Like Design Spotted in Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Promo Video
  8. Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch, OnePlus Announces Partnership With Marvel
  9. iPhone SE 2 Launch Nears as Model Numbers Spotted in Europe
  10. Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch on April 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.