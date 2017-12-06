Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Take a Month of Parental Leave in December

 
06 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Take a Month of Parental Leave in December

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's taking parental leave this month to spend more time with his daughters.

Zuckerberg said on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend that "you'll hear from me a little less" during this time.

Facebook offers four months of paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers - generous for corporate America, although some tech companies offer more.

The paid leave doesn't need to be taken at once. Zuckerberg took a month off after his second daughter, August, was born in August. Max was born in 2015.

When he took his first leave, Zuckerberg wrote that he's "pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Social
Google Pulls YouTube From Amazon Devices, Escalating Spat
iPhone X Unavailability Pulls Down Apple Smartphone Market Share: Kantar
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Take a Month of Parental Leave in December
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives
  2. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Specifications Leaked
  3. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  4. Honor 7X With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Google Assistant Gets Further Optimisations for Indian Users
  6. Honor 7X Review
  7. Jabra Elite 25e With 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Google Pulls YouTube From Amazon Devices, Escalating Spat
  9. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  10. Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.