NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Don't Sell People's Data'

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Don't Sell People's Data'

Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday renewed his defence of the social network's business, arguing that targeting ads based on interests was different from selling people's data.

"If we're committed to serving everyone, then we need a service that is affordable to everyone," Zuckerberg said in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal.

"The best way to do that is to offer services for free, which ads enable us to do."

2018 was a horrific year for Facebook, marked by a series of scandals over data protection and privacy and concerns that the leading social network had been manipulated by foreign interests for political purposes. 

Despite the scandals, Facebook revenue and user numbers have continued to grow.

Making ads relevant, and less annoying, involves understanding people's interests, according to Zuckerberg.

Facebook uses "signals" such as pages users "like" and what they share about themselves to target advertising.

"Sometimes this means people assume we do things that we don't do," Zuckerberg said of the business of supporting the social network with targeted ads.

"For example, we don't sell people's data, even though it's often reported that we do."

Selling user data would not only undermine essential trust in the social network, it would go against Facebook's business interests because rivals could use it to compete for advertising, he reasoned.

Facebook also provides users with controls regarding information used for ad targeting and lets them block advertisers,  Zuckerberg pointed out.

Criticism of Facebook has included the social network being used as a platform to spread divisive or misleading information, as was the case during the 2016 election that put US President Donald Trump in the White House.

"Clickbait and other junk may drive engagement in the near term, but it would be foolish for us to show this intentionally, because it's not what people want," Zuckerberg wrote.

"Another question is whether we leave harmful or divisive content up because it drives engagement. We don't."

Facebook has been investing in artificial intelligence and adding employees devoted to ferreting out content that violates the social network's rules.

The expense could weigh on its quarterly earnings, due for release next week.

"The only reason bad content remains is because the people and artificial-intelligence systems we use to review it are not perfect -- not because we have an incentive to ignore it," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
Angry Birds Returns With a New Entry in the Franchise, Angry Birds Dream Blast
Tencent Shares Jump After Chinese Regulators Approve New Games
Pricee
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Don't Sell People's Data'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Four More Shots Please Is Fresh in the Streets, a Mess in the Sheets
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  6. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.