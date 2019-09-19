Technology News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Heads to Washington to Talk About Internet Regulation

Facebook said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he'll discuss.

19 September 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Heads to Washington to Talk About Internet Regulation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers and talk about internet regulation.

The company said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he'll discuss.

Facebook is under growing pressure from lawmakers and regulators concerned about how it protects users' privacy and about its potentially anticompetitive behaviour. In July, the Federal Trade Commission fined the company a record $5 billion (roughly Rs. 35,000 crores) for privacy violations. Facebook also faces investigations into possible anticompetitive behavior, such as its habit of buying potential rivals like Instagram.

Zuckerberg's most recent public visit to Washington was last spring when he testified before Congress about privacy, election interference and other issues.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Heads to Washington to Talk About Internet Regulation
