Technology News
loading

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Social Network Writer Aaron Sorkin Argue Publicly

"That's not defending free speech, Mark, that's assaulting truth," Sorkin wrote.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Social Network Writer Aaron Sorkin Argue Publicly

Facebook CEO has responded to Aaron Sorkin through a post featuring a monologue from the 1995 film

Highlights
  • Film writer Aaron Sorkin accused Mark Zuckerberg of "assaulting truth"
  • Sorkin said in the open letter Zuckerberg didn't like The Social Network
  • Zuckerberg and Facebook have recently faced intense political scrutiny

"You want free speech?" Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook on Thursday.

But it wasn't one of his many recent speeches and testimony on the importance of freedom of expression. Instead, the Facebook CEO was responding to Aaron Sorkin using his own words from the movie "The American President." That was after the film and TV writer penned a critical opinion article on Facebook's political ad policies in The New York Times.

Sorkin, who was also the writer behind the Zuckerberg-centered film The Social Network, accused the CEO of "assaulting truth" and hiding behind the guise of protecting free speech by refusing to remove false political advertisements.

"Right now, on your website, is an ad claiming that Joe Biden gave the Ukrainian attorney general a billion dollars not to investigate his son," wrote Sorkin. "Every square inch of that is a lie and it's under your logo. That's not defending free speech, Mark, that's assaulting truth."

Zuckerberg and Facebook have recently faced intense political scrutiny for the company's controversial policy declining to fact-check ads from politicians, something that essentially allows falsehoods. It has riled Democratic presidential candidates, who have asked for the social media network to remove an ad purchased by President Donald Trump's presidential campaign that they say is false.

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. bought a Facebook ad earlier this month in which she joked that the company had endorsed Trump, adding that its policies allow "a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people."

Sorkin's entry into the debate marks one of Hollywood's first broadsides against Facebook on this issue.

In response to Sorkin's opinion article, Zuckerberg on Thursday posted the text to a monologue from the 1995 film, citing Sorkin and without additional comment.

"America isn't easy. America is advanced citizenship. You gotta want it bad, 'cause it's gonna put up a fight," Zuckerberg quoted.

It was a rare move for the chief executive, who has typically refrained from responding to critics on his own platform. Still, he appears to be growing more aggressive when it comes to standing up to the criticism.

That includes earlier this month, when Politico published a story about Zuckerberg meeting with conservative politicians and media. "Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "If you haven't tried it, I suggest you do!"

During an earnings call Wednesday, Zuckerberg again stood by Facebook's political ads policy, an hour after rival Twitter said it would ban political ads.

"In a democracy, I don't think it's right for private companies to censor politicians or the news," he said on the call.

Facebook referred to Zuckerberg's post in response to a request for comment. Attempts to reach Sorkin were not immediately successful.

Sorkin said in the open letter that Zuckerberg didn't like "The Social Network" and called it inaccurate.

"I didn't push back on your public accusation that the movie was a lie because I'd had my say in the theaters, but you and I both know that the screenplay was vetted to within an inch of its life by a team of studio lawyers with one client and one goal: Don't get sued by Mark Zuckerberg," he wrote.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Aaron Sorkin
Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
Honor Smartphones
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Social Network Writer Aaron Sorkin Argue Publicly
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  3. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
  4. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  5. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  7. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Device Lock Issue on Galaxy S10: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, and More
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Effect: BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Wireline, Broadband, FTTH Voice Calls
  2. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Social Network Writer Aaron Sorkin Argue Publicly
  3. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
  4. George R.R. Martin Might Write House of the Dragon Episodes, but Not Before He Finishes The Winds of Winter
  5. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  6. NPCIL Admits Malware Attack on Computer in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
  7. ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Qoo10 in an All-Stock Deal
  8. No Information on India Purchasing Israeli Spyware Pegasus, MHA Says in RTI Reply
  9. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  10. iPhone 11 Launch Timing, Price Cuts Drive Apple's Uncertain China Rebound: Analysts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.