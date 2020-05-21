Technology News
loading

Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says

Zuckerberg told the BBC in an interview that the social network was better prepared to counter online misinformation campaigns.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 May 2020 20:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Highlights
  • Facebook has been accused of helping Trump win through misinformation
  • In 2017, Facebook said Russia-backed content reached 126 million American
  • Zuckerberg thinks Facebook could prevent 2020 elections influencing

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday he was "pretty confident" his company could help prevent attempts to influence the political outcome of the US presidential election later this year.

Zuckerberg told the BBC in an interview that the social network was better prepared to counter online misinformation campaigns but admitted Facebook was "behind" during the 2016 election which Donald Trump won.

"Countries are going to continue to try and interfere and we are going to see issues like that but we have learnt a lot since 2016 and I feel pretty confident that we are going to be able to protect the integrity of the upcoming elections," he said.

Zuckerberg described preventing electoral interference as a "little bit of an arms race" against countries such as Russia, Iran and China.

"We don't want other governments to try and interfere in elections, so regardless of how effective that is I view it as our job to work with everyone we can to stop that from happening," he added.

Facebook has been accused of helping Trump win through misinformation that was posted by foreign governments online.

In testimony to the US Senate in October 2017, Facebook said Russia-backed content reached as many as 126 million Americans on its platform during and after the 2016 vote.

It said it believed there were 120 fake Russian-backed pages which created 80,000 posts around the time of the campaign between Trump and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Quizzed about Facebook's approach to misinformation during the current coronavirus pandemic, he said the company would remove content that would result in "immediate harm" to any user.

Facebook took down a claim by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that scientists had "proved" there was a cure for coronavirus.

"That is obviously not true and so we took it down. It doesn't matter who says it," Zuckerberg said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Coronavirus, US Elections 2020
TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video
Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25

Related Stories

Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  2. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Xiaomi May Launch the Redmi AirDots S in India on May 26
  8. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  9. While Swiggy and Zomato Face Layoffs, Amazon Starts Food Delivery in India
  10. Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India in Mid-June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Robot Dog on Park Patrol in Singapore
  2. NASA Astronauts Arrive in Florida Week Before SpaceX Flight
  3. Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
  4. Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition Is a Smartphone Made for Military: Specifications
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets Scam Warnings to Help Users Avoid Potentially Harmful Interactions
  7. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3
  8. Tecno Spark 5 Launched With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus, Realme, Others Join Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi’s P2P File Transfer Alliance
  10. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com