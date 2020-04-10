Technology News
Facebook Spotted Working on 'Campus' Feature for Students

Facebook’s Campus space will reportedly allow students to upload their information like graduation year, major, minor, and dorm.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 April 2020 13:35 IST
Facebook Spotted Working on 'Campus' Feature for Students

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

‘Campus’ feature will require a .edu email ID

Highlights
  • Facebook believed to be working on a new ‘Campus’ feature
  • Campus will be exclusive to college students
  • It will allow students to add information like their majors, minors, etc.

Facebook, before it became the biggest social networking service in the world, started as a platform for college students to connect with each other. Now, judging by the newest feature discovered in the Facebook mobile application's code, it seems like Facebook is working on something more reminiscent of its ‘Campus' days. A feature called ‘Campus', a new space exclusive to college students to connect with each other, has been discovered and it will allow students to connect with others from the same university or college.

According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong who spotted this upcoming Facebook feature, Campus will be an exclusive space for students within Facebook and it will offer access to the Facebook staples like Groups, Events, and more. Wong also shared a couple of screenshots showing the Campus in actions and these screenshots suggest that Campus would require a ‘.edu' email ID to get access.

Additionally, as the screenshots suggest, Facebook will ask students to add like their graduation year, major, minor, and dorm to help them connect with other students.

As to if or when this feature will be rolling out, that is currently unknown. The post by Wong also does not specify if the feature was found after a particular update for the Facebook app. However, in a response to her own tweet, Wong said that a Facebook spokesperson told her that the company has nothing to announce at the moment.

Facebook was launched as ‘TheFacebook' back in 2004 and was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and four of his college friends. The social networking service had around 2.5 billion monthly active users in 2019. Over the years, Facebook has expanded its portfolio by acquiring other social networking platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Further reading: Facebook, campus, TheFacebook
Vineet Washington
