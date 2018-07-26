NDTV Gadgets360.com

India to Probe Whether Cambridge Analytica Used Indian Data

, 26 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
India to Probe Whether Cambridge Analytica Used Indian Data

India will investigate whether personal data from Indian voters and Facebook users were compromised by political consultant Cambridge Analytica, a government minister said Thursday.

The minister of electronics and information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the Central Bureau of Investigation will determine whether the British company violated Indian laws to manipulate the Indian electoral process.

Prasad said in Parliament that Cambridge Analytica has denied to the Indian government that data from Indians was breached, but that contradicted information received from Facebook.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress party have accused each other of using Cambridge Analytica's services, but both have denied any link to it.

Prasad said a notice also was sent to Facebook in March, and it promised to improve its internal processes regarding hacking of personal data. "They also promised to take various other steps to ensure that such things don't recur," he said.

Cambridge Analytica declared bankruptcy this year following allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology says Facebook's largest user base is in India.

Digital law experts say Indian regulations provide particularly weak safeguards against data breaches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ravi Shankar Prasad, CBI, Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Parliament
Alto's Odyssey Now Available for Free on Android
Underground Lake on Mars Discovered, Raising Hopes of Possibility of Life on the Red Planet
Vivo Nex
India to Probe Whether Cambridge Analytica Used Indian Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  2. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Asus ROG Zephyrus M Review
  4. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 With 4 Cameras, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  5. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  6. Game of Thrones Final Season to Air in First Half of 2019
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  8. Mi Max 3 Pro With Snapdragon 710 SoC Won't Be Launched: Xiaomi
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Honor Play India Launch Date Is August 6, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.