NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Buys Israeli Messaging Company Redkix

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Buys Israeli Messaging Company Redkix

Israel's Redkix, whose product combines email and team messaging, said on Thursday it has agreed to be acquired by Facebook, where it will join the Workplace team to help companies collaborate.

Facebook launched Workplace, its subscription-based social platform for businesses, in 2016.

Redkix and Facebook did not disclose financial details. A source close to the transaction told Reuters the value of the deal was less than $100 million (roughly Rs. 685 crores).

More than 30,000 companies use Workplace by Facebook to collaborate with their colleagues and "get more work done", a Facebook spokesperson said.

"Bringing people closer together is at the core of Facebook," Redkix co-founders Oudi and Roy Antebi said in a blog on the company's website. "Workplace brings this mission to enterprises to make them more connected and productive."

Redkix, which has raised $20 million from investors including Salesforce Ventures, has offices in California and Tel Aviv.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Redkix
Microsoft India Launches Free Online Courses on Data Protection
Motorola One Power Gets Certified on TENAA; Specifications, Design Revealed
Vivo Nex
Facebook Buys Israeli Messaging Company Redkix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  2. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  3. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  4. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  5. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1170, and 1160 Release Dates Leaked
  6. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 9 Speed, Storage in New Videos
  8. Inside Google's Shadow Workforce of Contract Employees
  9. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  10. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.