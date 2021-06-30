Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches Newsletter Platform Bulletin, Its Substack Rival

Facebook said it would not take a cut of Bulletin creators' revenue at launch and that creators can choose their own subscription prices.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2021 10:31 IST
Facebook Launches Newsletter Platform Bulletin, Its Substack Rival

Facebook recruited some of the writers in a live audio room on its platform

Highlights
  • Substack is a leader in helping writers sell email subscriptions
  • Articles and podcasts will be available through Facebook News
  • Facebook said it will invest $5 million to recruit journalists

Facebook launched its newsletter product "Bulletin" on Tuesday, a standalone platform for free and paid articles and podcasts that will aim to rival Substack.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform, which is live at Bulletin.com, and introduced some of the writers that the company has recruited in a live audio room on Facebook.

Facebook is pushing to compete in the fast-growing email newsletter trend, as high-profile journalists and writers have left media companies over the past year to strike out on their own.

Self-publishing platform Substack is a leader in helping writers sell email subscriptions, and has lured journalists with cash advances. Other tech companies are also competing in the field, including Twitter, which acquired newsletter platform Revue.

Facebook said it would not take a cut of Bulletin creators' revenue at launch and that creators can choose their own subscription prices. It is launching the platform with a number of high-profile personalities and writers, including sportscaster Erin Andrews, author Malcolm Gladwell and "Queer Eye" star Tan France.

The social network has had a tumultuous relationship with the news industry, which came to a head in February after a showdown with the Australian government over paying news outlets for content. Following the conflict, Facebook pledged to invest $1 billion in the news industry globally over the next three years.

The company said the articles and podcasts would also be available through the Facebook News Feed and through Facebook's News section.

"We built Bulletin on a separate website to enable creators to grow their audience in ways that are not exclusively dependent on the Facebook platform," it said on the new site.

Facebook said it was primarily launching with U.S. creators and it was not accepting new ones at this time. But it said the Bulletin site was available worldwide and it would look to add more international names after the beta test.

In April, Facebook said it would pay $5 million to recruit independent local journalists to write for its new publishing platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Bulletin, Substack
Twitter Faces More Heat as New Police Case Registered Over Child Pornography Material on Platform in India

Related Stories

Facebook Launches Newsletter Platform Bulletin, Its Substack Rival
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped, Triple Rear Camera Expected
  7. Loki Begins Next Week in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  8. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  9. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  10. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Wants to Scan Your Eyeballs in Exchange for Cryptocurrency
  2. Honor X20 SE With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Launches Newsletter Platform Bulletin, Its Substack Rival
  4. Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  5. Twitter Faces More Heat as New Police Case Registered Over Child Pornography Material on Platform in India
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Sale Offers
  7. Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
  8. Nikon Z FC Mirrorless Camera With a Retro Design, Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Lens Launched in India
  9. Amazon Day Is a New Delivery Option for Prime Members to Get Weekly Deliveries on a Designated Day
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com