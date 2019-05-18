Technology News

Facebook Breakup Would Be Solution of Last Resort, Says EU's Vestager

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was speaking at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris.

By | Updated: 18 May 2019 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Breakup Would Be Solution of Last Resort, Says EU's Vestager

A breakup of US social media company Facebook would be a solution of last resort that would probably generate long judicial procedures, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Friday.

The EU antitrust chief was asked about Facebook at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris after leading US Democratic politicians and one of Facebook's co-founders recently spoke in favour of a break-up of the company.

"Of course it would be a remedy of very last resort. I think it would keep us in court for maybe a decade. It is much more direct and maybe much more powerful to say we need access to data," Vestager told reporters.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's co-founder and former college room-mate Chris Hughes this month used a New York Times opinion piece to urge US regulators to break up the tech giant.

Separately, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said Friday a breakup of big US technology would not address "underlying issues" facing the sector and suggested that such a move could help rivals in China.

Sandberg, interviewed on CNBC television, was asked about the latest calls to break up Facebook and other major Silicon Valley firms which dominate key sectors.

"You could break us up, you could break other tech companies up, but you actually don't address the underlying issues people are concerned about,” Sandberg said in the interview.

Sandberg said the social network used by more than two billion people was working to address concerns about election security, online violence promotion and data protection, but that a breakup might only serve to help competitors from China.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Margrethe Vestager, EU
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
League of Legends Maker Riot Games Keeps Arbitration Clause Despite Employee Protest
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Breakup Would Be Solution of Last Resort, Says EU's Vestager
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Be Sold via Flipkart in India, Red Colour Option Confirmed
  2. Redmi Note 7S Camera Samples Shared, Show 48-Megapixel Night Mode
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Vivo Y3 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. More Unconfirmed Spoilers for Game of Thrones Finale Leaked on Reddit
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. TikTok Leads App Store Downloads for Fifth Quarter in a Row: Sensor Tower
  8. First Redmi Laptop to Be Called RedmiBook 14, Alleged Specifications Leaked
  9. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  10. Grumpy Cat, Internet Star, Dies at the Age of 7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.