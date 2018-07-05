NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Bots Label US Declaration of Independence as Hate Speech

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Bots Label US Declaration of Independence as Hate Speech

Facebook has apologised after its content-filtering algorithms flagged the US Declaration of Independence as a hate speech.

Parts of the document was flagged as "hate speech" by Facebook bots after a Liberty, Texas-based newspaper, the Liberty County Vindicator, posted on Facebook "small bites" from the Declaration in the lead up to the country's Independence Day on July 4.

Facebook later restored the post and tendered an apology to the newspaper, Liberty County Vindicator said in a report on Tuesday.

The newspaper broke the Declaration down into 12 small bites and decided to post one each morning from June 24 to July 4.

The first nine parts posted as scheduled, but The Vindicator found that part 10, consisting of paragraphs 27-31 of the Declaration, did not appear.

Instead, it received a notice from Facebook saying that the post "goes against our standards on hate speech."

While The Vindicator said it could not be certain exactly what triggered Facebook's filtering program, the editor suspected it was most likely the phrase "Indian Savages", the newspaper said.

However, Facebook realised its mistake and restored the post after The Vindicator raised an alarm.

"It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn't go against our Community Standards. We want to apologise and let you know that we've restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action," Facebook was quoted as saying in a statement sent to The Vindicator.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, US
Dell Launches New G3, G7, Alienware 15, 17 Gaming Laptops, Inspiron 24 5000 AiO in India
Samsung Galaxy J8
Facebook Bots Label US Declaration of Independence as Hate Speech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  6. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  7. Vivo V9 Price in India Slashed
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  9. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Teaser Tips September Launch, Pop-Up Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.