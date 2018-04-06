Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Being Investigated by UK Regulator Over Political Campaigning

 
, 06 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Being Investigated by UK Regulator Over Political Campaigning

Britain's data privacy regulator said Thursday it was investigating 30 organisations including Facebook over their use of personal data and analytics in political campaigning.

The announcement came after Facebook admitted the personal data of up to 87 million users, mainly in the United States, was improperly shared with UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement she was "investigating 30 organisations, including Facebook".

"The ICO is looking at how data was collected from a third party app on Facebook and shared with Cambridge Analytica.

"We are also conducting a broader investigation into how social media platforms were used in political campaigning," she said.

Denham said Facebook had been co-operating with the investigation and she was "pleased" with changes they have made.

But she added that "it is too early to say whether they are sufficient under the law," warning that the investigation "could result in enforcement action" and "policy recommendations".

Facebook has been scrambling for weeks in the face of the disclosures on hijacking of private data by the consulting group working for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

The British firm responded to the Facebook announcement by repeating its claim that it did not use data from the social network in the 2016 election.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, Mark Zuckerbeg
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Release Date Announced
Facebook's Sandberg Says 'a Few' Advertisers Paused Spending
Facebook Being Investigated by UK Regulator Over Political Campaigning
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Apple Week Has Discounts on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Variants
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  3. Oppo F7 Review
  4. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  5. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  6. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Available in Open Sale on Amazon India Today
  8. 'OnePlus Bullets Wireless' Earphones Unveiling Likely at OnePlus 6 Launch
  9. WhatsApp Gets Locked Voice Message Recording Feature on Android
  10. Facebook Says Most of Its 2 Billion Users Had Their Data 'Scraped'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.