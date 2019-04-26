Technology News

Facebook Being Investigated by New York Over Storage of 'Unauthorised' Email Contacts

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Being Investigated by New York Over Storage of 'Unauthorised' Email Contacts

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday she is investigating Facebook's unauthorised storage of up to 1.5 million Facebook users' email contact databases, the latest privacy issue to affect the US social media giant.

Last week, Facebook said it may have "unintentionally uploaded" email contacts of up to 1.5 million new users since May 2016, adding that the "contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them."

James said on Thursday in a statement that when the individuals' contacts were taken into account "the total number of people whose information was improperly obtained may be hundreds of millions."

Facebook said in an emailed statement that it was "in touch with the New York State attorney general's office and are responding to their questions on this matter."

James called last week's disclosure "the latest demonstration that Facebook does not take seriously its role in protecting our personal information."

"It is time Facebook is held accountable for how it handles consumers' personal information," she added.

On Wednesday, Facebook said it had set aside $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,000 crores) to cover a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission over privacy issues.

The FTC has been investigating revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million of its users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focussed on whether the sharing of data and other disputes violated a 2011 agreement with the FTC to safeguard user privacy.

The settlement accrual, which Facebook set at $3 billion but said could rise as high as $5 billion, cut the company's net income in the first quarter to $2.43 billion, or 85 cents per share.

Several Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said a $5 billion fine would amount to a "slap on the wrist" for Facebook.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, FTC
Google Earth Timelapse Comes to Mobile With Improvements
Netflix Wants to Be Everyone's Friend on Twitter. the Feeling Isn't Always Mutual.
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Being Investigated by New York Over Storage of 'Unauthorised' Email Contacts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  2. The 130 Best Movies on Netflix
  3. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  5. Xiaomi Teases New Phone With Latest Snapdragon SoC Launch in India
  6. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition Debuts in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  7. Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  8. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Teased to Sport a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Oppo Reveals Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Reno 5G Global Price, Release Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.