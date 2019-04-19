Technology News

Facebook Bans Several UK Far-Right Groups and Individuals

, 19 April 2019
Facebook Bans Several UK Far-Right Groups and Individuals

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday banned various far-right British groups including the English Defence League from its network for promoting hate and violence.

Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram include Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.

The tech titan banned the groups for contravening its policy forbidding "terrorist activity, organised hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking or organised violence or criminal activity".

"Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook," a spokeswoman for Facebook said.

"We ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence. 

"Posts and other content which expresses praise or support for these figures and groups will also be banned."

Former BNP leader Nick Griffin and Britain First leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen have also been banned in the crackdown.

Further reading: Facebook, UK, Britain, Instagram
