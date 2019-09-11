Technology News
loading

Facebook Bans Self-Harm Images in Fight Against Suicide

Facebook's statement comes on World Suicide Prevention Day

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Bans Self-Harm Images in Fight Against Suicide

Facebook will no longer allow graphic images of self-harm on its platform as it tightens its policies on suicide content amid growing criticism of how social media companies moderate violent and potentially dangerous content.

The social network also said on Tuesday self-injury related content will now become harder to search on Instagram and will ensure that it does not appear as recommended in the Explore section on the photo-sharing app.

Facebook's statement comes on World Suicide Prevention Day and follows Twitter's remarks that content related to self-harm will no longer be reported as abusive in an effort to reduce the stigma around suicide.

About 8 million people die due to suicide every year, or one person every 40 seconds, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

Facebook has a team of moderators who watch for content such as live broadcasting of violent acts as well as suicides. The company works with at least five outsourcing vendors in at least eight countries on content review, a Reuters tally showed in February.

Governments globally are wrestling over how to better control content on social media platforms, often blamed for encouraging abuse, the spread of online pornography and for influencing or manipulating voters.

Last month Amazon.com told Reuters that it plans to promote helpline phone numbers to customers who query its site about suicide, after searches on its site suggested users search for nooses and other potentially harmful products.

Alphabet's Google, Facebook, and Twitter have already been issuing helpline numbers in response to user queries involving the term "suicide."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Apple Special Event: iPhone 11 Trio, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV+ Pricing, and More Unveiled
New iPhone Models Woo Users to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Bans Self-Harm Images in Fight Against Suicide
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  2. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  4. Apple Launches Cheaper iPhone 11, Watch, And Services Such As Apple TV+
  5. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  6. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Be Bundled With 18W USB-C Charger
  7. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Gets ‘Google Play Services for AR’ Support
  9. Apple Unveils New 10.2-Inch iPad; Price in India, Availability Revealed
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiLocker, mParivahan App Can Be Used by Motorists to Show Documents and Avoid Hefty Penalties
  2. Netflix, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Sign Long-Term Deal for Fiction, Non-Fiction Series and Films
  3. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max to Come Bundled With 18W USB-C Charger, USB Type-C to Lightning Cable
  5. New iPhone Models Woo Users to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
  6. Facebook Bans Self-Harm Images in Fight Against Suicide
  7. iOS 13, iPadOS Release Date Revealed by Apple at iPhone 11 Launch Event
  8. Apple Special Event: iPhone 11 Trio, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV+ Pricing, and More Unveiled
  9. Jack Ma Bids Alibaba Farewell With a Rock Star Show
  10. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com: Price in India, Sale Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.