Technology News
loading

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked to Anti-Government US 'Boogaloo' Movement

Facebook for the first time designated a subset of boogaloo followers as a dangerous organisation.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Bans Accounts Linked to Anti-Government US 'Boogaloo' Movement

Facebook for the first time designated a subset of boogaloo followers as a dangerous organisation

Highlights
  • The movement's name is inspired by the film Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
  • The targeted network includes 106 Facebook groups and 220 accounts
  • Prosecutors have linked boogaloo followers to several violent incidents

Facebook stepped up the battle against the amorphous anti-government "boogaloo" movement on Tuesday, banning accounts of adherents who encouraged violence during recent anti-racism protests across the United States.

The social media company for the first time designated a subset of boogaloo followers as a dangerous organisation, marking them for the same sanctions Facebook applies to 250 white supremacist groups and organisations it categorises as supporting terrorism around the world.

The move came four days after Attorney General William Barr established a Justice Department task force to counter violent anti-government extremists including boogaloo as well as the left-wing antifa movement.

The boogaloo movement's name is inspired by the 1984 breakdancing film Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo. Followers suggest that, just as the movie was a sequel, any coming conflict would be the sequel to the American Civil War.

"This violent network is banned from having a presence on our platform and we will remove content praising, supporting or representing it," Facebook said in a blog post. "It is actively promoting violence against civilians, law enforcement and government officials and institutions."

Facebook said it its policy was a blunt instrument that included removing praise for the banned network and shared pictures, so that many who thought posts were funny will also see their material taken down. The targeted network includes 106 Facebook groups and 220 accounts, and another 400 groups were also removed for hosting similar content.

Prosecutors have linked boogaloo followers to several violent incidents during the recent wave of protests across the United States following the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Two men inspired by the boogaloo movement were charged in California in the killing of a courthouse guard during a night of nearby protests.

In Las Vegas, three people who prosecutors say are members of the boogaloo movement were arrested and charged with planning to incite violence and destruction during protests.

Evidence of US law enforcement's concern over boogaloo emerged in hacked documents published June 19 by the leaks site Distributed Denial of Secrets. Dozens of analysis documents concluded that the term is used by racially motivated and far-right actors encouraging violence against police.

The Southern Poverty Law Center advocacy group said the term boogaloo "is regularly deployed by white nationalists and neo-Nazis who want to see society descend into chaos so that they can come to power and build a new fascist state."

Fast-changing symbols

Instead of using widely known symbols, boogaloo imagery evolves rapidly, even shedding the word boogaloo in favor of homonyms like big igloo and big luau -- and then adopting new symbols like igloos and Hawaiian shirts.

"Members of this network seek to recruit others within the broader boogaloo movement, sharing the same content online and adopting the same offline appearance as others in the movement to do so," Facebook said.

The company said it anticipated a complicated cycle of objections, evasions and evolutions as some of the banned account holders come back under new names.

Before Facebook's move, Reuters spoke with two administrators of a boogaloo Facebook page called Big Igloo Bois, created about a year ago, which has nearly 37,000 followers. Both are military veterans, one in his 40s from Pennsylvania and the second in his 30s from North Carolina.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they rejected accusations that the boogaloo movement is extremist or violent.

"We're vehemently opposed to the idea of using violence to get your point across. We get kind of shoehorned into the idea of being violent extremists because we support the Second Amendment," one of the administrators said in reference to the US Constitution's right to bear arms.

The Justice Department in a memo to law enforcement and prosecutors said extremists including boogaloo adherents had committed acts of violence.

"Some pretend to profess a message of freedom and progress, but they are in fact forces of anarchy, destruction, and coercion," Barr said.

The Big Igloo Bois Facebook account appeared to have been among those taken down on Tuesday. Last week, one of the group's administrators said: "Everyday I'm happy that we're still on Facebook."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Boogaloo
Apple Not Dominant in Any Market, Plenty of Rivals, Senior Executive Says
Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 Getting Android 10 With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked to Anti-Government US 'Boogaloo' Movement
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  2. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  3. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  4. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  5. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Set to Debut With a Price Tag Under $500
  9. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. India TikTok Ban Threatens China’s Rise as Global Tech Power
  3. Amid TikTok Ban, Zee5 Announces HiPi as Its Short-Video Platform
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform for Wearables Announced, Promises Improved Performance and Efficiency
  5. Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Base Drop to 29.1 Crores, Posts Biggest Ever Loss by an Indian Firm
  6. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android 9 and HDR Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 20,999
  7. Google Play Removes 25 Apps Caught Stealing Facebook Credentials From Users: Evina
  8. Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  10. Google Postpones US Office Reopening to September as Coronavirus Cases Spike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com