Technology News
loading

Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report

The Solomons joined only a handful of countries around the world, including China, to actively restrict Facebook.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report

Facebook is a popular forum in the Solomons for discussion with the population of around 6,50,000 people

Highlights
  • Solomon's Minister of Communication and Aviation supported the ban
  • Solomons government is criticised over distribution of economic funds
  • Opposition leader Matthew Wale told he would oppose the ban

The Solomon Islands has banned the use of Facebook for a temporary period after inflammatory critique of the government was aired on the social media platform, the Solomon Times reported.

The government, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, earlier told Reuters it would issue a formal statement on its decision later on Tuesday. Solomon Times reported today morning that the Cabinet has agreed to ban Facebook.

With the ban, the Solomons joined only a handful of countries around the world, including China, to actively restrict the world's biggest social networking platform.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday.

The government has been heavily criticised over the distribution of economic stimulus funds amid the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the Pacific nation's decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

Facebook is a hugely popular forum in the Solomons for discussion with the population of around 6,50,000 people spread out over a sprawling archipelago.

Solomon's Minister of Communication and Aviation, Peter Shanel Agovaka, is one of the chief supporters of the ban, according to the Solomon Times, and has blamed "abusive language" and "character assassination" of government ministers, including the prime minister, being carried on the platform for the decision.

Opposition leader Matthew Wale told Reuters he would oppose the ban.

"I absolutely do not see any justification whatsoever for such a ban," Wale told Reuters on the phone.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Baidu to Buy JOYY’s Chinese Live-Streaming Service for $3.6 Billion
YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Mi, Redmi, Poco Phone Users Facing a Bootloop Issue
  3. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  5. Google One: Photos Features, Storage Plans, VPN Service, All Details
  6. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Review
  8. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  10. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Security Enhancements to Help Prevent Disruptions, Trolls in Virtual Meetings
  2. Brazil Launches Pix Instant Payments System, Whatsapp to Enter Soon
  3. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  4. YouTube Music Rolling Out Quick Picks Carousel on Homepage, Generates Radio Playlist of Similar Songs: Report
  5. Facebook Banned in Solomon Islands Following Government Criticism on Platform: Report
  6. Baidu to Buy JOYY’s Chinese Live-Streaming Service for $3.6 Billion
  7. Tom & Jerry Movie Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday
  8. Nokia 2.4 Set to Launch in India on November 26, HMD Global Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com