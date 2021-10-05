Technology News
loading

Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report

Roskomnadzor threatened Facebook last week with a fine of up to 10 percent of its annual Russian turnover.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 October 2021 14:27 IST
Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report

Roskomnadzor said Facebook had taken down banned content from its platform as well as from Instagram

Highlights
  • Russia has increased pressure on foreign tech firms in recent months
  • Facebook had taken down banned content from its platform
  • Facebook and Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to comments

Facebook has complied with Russian demands to delete some banned content, but it could still face a hefty fine as it was slow to do so, the Vedomosti newspaper cited state communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Monday.

Russia has increased pressure on foreign tech firms in recent months as part of a long-running push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the internet.

Roskomnadzor threatened Facebook last week with a fine of up to 10 percent of its annual Russian turnover unless it deleted content that Moscow deems illegal.

Experts cited by Vedomosti estimate Facebook's Russian turnover at between RUB 12 billion (roughly Rs. 1,230 crores) and RUB 39 billion (roughly Rs. 4,000 crores). Reuters could not immediately verify those estimates.

Roskomnadzor said Facebook had taken down banned content from its platform as well as from Instagram, but that it could still face the fine on turnover because it had not deleted the content quickly, the newspaper reported.

Facebook and Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Roskomnadzor, Facebook
NFT Sales Surge to $10.7 Billion in Q3 2021 as Crypto Asset Frenzy Hits New Highs

Related Stories

Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Went Wrong With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Point Guide
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea ISP Over Traffic Surge
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Members to Get Interest-Free EMIs, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Deletes Some Content Banned in Russia, but Still Faces Fine: Report
  2. Astronaut Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Young Girls to Take Up Career in Space, STEM
  3. NFT Sales Surge to $10.7 Billion in Q3 2021 as Crypto Asset Frenzy Hits New Highs
  4. Oppo to Debut Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 on October 11: How to Watch Livestream, Top Features
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download in India: How to Get It on Your PC, Top New Features
  6. Tesla Ordered to Pay Over $130 Million to Black Former Worker Over Racism: Report
  7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises for Disruption as WhatsApp, Instagram Services Return Online
  8. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Will Urge US Senate to Regulate Company
  9. Digital Thaali: Get a Taste of Bitcoin Tikka, Doge Fried Rice at This Delhi Restaurant; Pay in Crypto
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com