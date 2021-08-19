Technology News
loading

Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View

Facebook says it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it from its platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 August 2021 10:30 IST
Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View

Ban had been in place before Facebook's VP of content policy Monika Bickert joined the company in 2012

Highlights
  • Major tech companies have faced scrutiny
  • YouTube said that it bans the group due to US sanctions
  • Twitter has allowed the group to have a presence

Facebook may not lift its ban on the Taliban even if the United States stops imposing sanctions on the group, which has rapidly taken control of Afghanistan, the social media company's policy chief said on Wednesday.

The US State Department does not list the Afghan Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization like it does the Pakistani Taliban. But Washington does sanction the group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," which freezes the US assets of those blacklisted and bars Americans from working with them.

"They will not be allowed while they are prescribed by the US law and even if they were not prescribed by US law, we would have to do a policy analysis on whether or not they nevertheless violate our dangerous organisations policy,” Facebook's vice president of content policy Monika Bickert said on a call with reporters about the company's latest community standards enforcement report.

Facebook says it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it from its platforms. Bickert said the ban had been in place before she joined the company in 2012.

Major tech companies have faced scrutiny about how they will handle the group that has seized control in Afghanistan following a withdrawal of US troops. Alphabet's YouTube said that it bans the group due to US sanctions, but Twitter has allowed the group to have a presence.

"In 2001 when the US invaded Afghanistan, these companies did not exist," said Rose Jackson, director of the Democracy & Tech Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, and they now face consequential decisions akin to state determinations of governments.

The Taliban have become digitally savvy and now use a wide range of social media platforms and messaging services like Facebook's WhatsApp and Telegram to communicate with Afghan citizens and the international community.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube
India, Vietnam, Pakistan Among Top Measure of Cryptocurrency Adoption by Individuals: Chainalysis
Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports

Related Stories

Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  3. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  4. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
  5. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  6. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  7. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android
  2. Former Netflix Employees Charged With Insider Trading, Accused of Illegally Using Subscriber Growth Data
  3. T-Mobile Data Breach: US FCC to Investigate Personal Data Leak of 7.8 Million Customers
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  5. Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports
  6. Making Diesel From Ramen Broth? Japanese Transport Company Makes It Possible
  7. Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View
  8. India, Vietnam, Pakistan Among Top Measure of Cryptocurrency Adoption by Individuals: Chainalysis
  9. Amazon Alexa Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice in India, for a Price
  10. Facebook Says It Is Helping Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine 'Hesitancy' by Filtering Out Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com