Technology News
loading

Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy

A Facebook spokesperson said, "This group was removed for violating our Community Standards, unrelated to the ongoing stock frenzy."

By Reuters | Updated: 29 January 2021 09:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy

A Facebook spokeswoman said, "This group was removed for violating our Community Standards..."

Highlights
  • Allen Tran, a 23-year-old from Chicago created Robinhood Stock Traders
  • Tran also runs the HaiKhuu Trading group on chat app Discord
  • Facebook suspended his group on January 7

Facebook took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders, in a move that its founder on Thursday described as backlash for conversations buoying shares of GameStop and other companies this week.

GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings and BlackBerry have been at the centre of a market battle as individual investors coordinating on social media including Reddit, and using trading apps such as Robinhood, bought shares and squeezed hedge funds that had bet big on those struggling companies to tank.

Allen Tran, a 23-year-old from Chicago who created Robinhood Stock Traders, said he woke up on Wednesday to a notification that Facebook had disabled the 1,57,000-member group. The notification, seen by Reuters, said without detail that the group violated policies on "adult sexual exploitation."

"We were first on the picking tree to be cut off because we are on Facebook, not a free platform like Reddit," said Tran, referring to the typically lighter moderation on the discussion website.

Some of his group's members made tens of thousands of dollars in recent trades first popularised on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, he said.

Tran, who also runs the 20,000-member HaiKhuu Trading group on chat app Discord, said he has never seen adult content on the Facebook group.

Facebook spokeswoman Kristen Morea said, "This group was removed for violating our Community Standards, unrelated to the ongoing stock frenzy." She did not respond to requests to elaborate.

Tran said institutional investors are trying to separate retail traders.

Facebook suspended his group on January 7 after labeling it a "dangerous organisation," according to correspondence seen by Reuters, though the company reinstated its privileges after he appealed to contacts there.

"With all these major institutions being frustrated with the success of retail, they are trying to target any groups they can," said Tran, who was featured in a Wall Street Journal article in November and described his Facebook group as the largest of its kind.

Tran expressed concern that a replacement group he formed to carry on discussions also will be taken down.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Robinhood Stock Traders, GameStop
Is LG Wing's Unique Design Good Enough to Help It Succeed in India?

Related Stories

Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play With Over 5 Million Downloads
  2. Xiaomi, More Chinese Vendors Grab 77 Percent of Shipments in India in 2020
  3. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  6. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
  8. WhatsApp Adds Biometric Security for Web Login
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. Beware: Scammers Posing as WhatsApp to Steal Verification Codes
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Users Say GameStop Rocket Is Revenge of the Masses
  2. Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy
  3. Pokemon Go May Be Looking to Increase India Presence, New Job Listing Suggests
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: Report
  6. Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3121 Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  7. Vivaldi 3.6 Brings Unique Two-Level Tab Stacking for Easy Management
  8. Microsoft India Development Center Inspired by Taj Mahal Established in Noida
  9. Facebook-Giphy Deal Faces Probe From UK Competition Watchdog
  10. Telegram 7.4 iOS Update Will Let You Import WhatsApp Chats Using a Migration Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com