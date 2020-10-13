Technology News
loading

Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust

Facebook would also direct people searching for terms associated with the Holocaust or its denial to credible information off the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 October 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust

Civil rights groups organised a Facebook advertising boycott to pressure it to act against hate speech

Highlights
  • The World Jewish Congress & American Jewish Committee praised the move
  • Facebook banned certain anti-Semitic conspiracy theories & stereotypes
  • A quarter of adults in the US aged 18-39 believed Holocaust was a myth

Facebook said on Monday it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.

The move comes two years after Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a 2018 interview with tech website Recode said that while he found Holocaust denial deeply offensive, he did not think Facebook should delete such content.

"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimising or denying the horror of the Holocaust," said Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, in a Facebook post on Monday.

"My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech," he said.

The social media company said that, starting later this year, it would also direct people searching for terms associated with the Holocaust or its denial to credible information off Facebook.

The World Jewish Congress and the American Jewish Committee praised the move.

"For several years, the World Jewish Congress has advocated for Facebook to remove Holocaust denial content from its platform," that group said in a statement.

This summer, civil rights groups organised a widespread Facebook advertising boycott to try to pressure social media companies to act against hate speech on their platforms.

"This has been years in the making. Having personally engaged with @Facebook on the issue, I can attest the ban on Holocaust Denial is a big deal," tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, one of the boycott's organisers. "Glad it finally happened," he added.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany has also pushed for Facebook to ban Holocaust denial content and has called for Zuckerberg to meet with survivors through its #NoDenyingIt social media campaign.

In August, Facebook banned certain anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and stereotypes.

In its blog post, the company cited a recent survey that found almost a quarter of adults in the US aged 18-39 said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, that it had been exaggerated or they were not sure.

The company said that enforcement of its new policies would not "happen overnight."

"There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Holocaust, hate speech
Disney Restructures Entertainment Businesses to Boost Disney+, Other Streaming Services

Related Stories

Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  2. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  4. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  5. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm Drivers to Launch on October 15
  7. Redmi Smart TV A65 With 4K Display, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart for Big Billion Days Sale
  9. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
  10. iPhone 12 to Offer 5G Speeds US Networks Can’t Deliver: Analysis
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Targets Malware Vendor Trickbot Amid US Election Fears
  3. Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust
  4. Disney Restructures Entertainment Businesses to Boost Disney+, Other Streaming Services
  5. Apple Event Today: How to Watch iPhone Launch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  6. Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Realme 7 Starts Receiving October 2020 Update With Camera Optimisations in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A02 Spotted on Nemko AS Certification Website, Could Be Rebranded as Galaxy M02
  9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm Drivers to Launch on October 15
  10. Oppo Smart TV Launch Set for October 19, Two Screen Sizes Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com