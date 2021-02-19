Technology News
loading

Facebook Urged by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Lift News Blockade, Calls Move a ‘Threat’

Morrison said Facebook “should move quickly past that” and sort out matters through discussion.

By Associated Press | Updated: 19 February 2021 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Urged by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Lift News Blockade, Calls Move a ‘Threat’

Morrison said he discussed the Facebook dispute with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

Highlights
  • House of Representatives passed a bill that would make Facebook pay
  • Google has responded by quickly working out licensing content deals
  • Facebook had been having constructive negotiations with Australian media

Australia's prime minister on Friday urged Facebook to lift its blockade of Australian users and return to the negotiating table with news publishing businesses, warning that other countries would follow his government's example in making digital giants pay for journalism.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Facebook's move Thursday to prevent Australians accessing and sharing news as a threat.

The blockade has escalated a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organisations for content.

“The idea of shutting down the sorts of sites they did yesterday, as some sort of threat — well, I know how Australians react to that and I thought that was not a good move on their part,” Morrison told reporters.

“They should move quickly past that, come back to the table and we'll sort it out,” he added.

There was public outrage at how the Facebook blockade was bungled, cutting access — at least temporarily — to pandemic, public health and emergency services.

Newspaper headlines included: “No likes for unsocial network,” and “Faceblock.”

An article about how fake news would replace credible journalism in Australian feeds carried the headline: “'Fakebook' shows all it cares about is profit, not people.”

Some non-Australian outlets also appeared affected, with posts disappearing from Facebook pages belonging to Britain's Daily Telegraph and Sky News. Both share names with news outlets in Australia.

The blockade was a response to the House of Representatives on Wednesday night passing a bill that would make Facebook and Google pay Australian media companies fair compensation for the journalism that the platforms link to. The legislation must be passed by the Senate to become law.

Google has responded by quickly working out licensing content deals with major Australian media companies under its own News Showcase model.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has announced a wide-ranging deal with Google covering operations in the United States and Britain as well as Australia. Major Australian media organisation Seven West Media also reached a deal earlier in the week. Rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own pact, and state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. is in negotiations.

Morrison said he discussed the Facebook dispute with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Morrison was also discussing Australia's proposed law with the leaders of Britain, Canada and France.

“There is a lot of world interest in what Australia is doing,” Morrison said. “That's why I invite, as we did with Google, Facebook to constructively engage because they know that what Australia will do here is likely to be followed by many other Western jurisdictions.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the minister responsible for the proposed News Media Bargaining Code, had a telephone conversation with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg after the blockade began on Thursday and again on Friday.

“We talked through their remaining issues & agreed our respective teams would work through them immediately. We'll talk again over the weekend,” Frydenberg tweeted on Friday.

“I reiterated Australia remains committed to implementing the code,” Frydenberg added.

Frydenberg maintains that Facebook had been having constructive negotiations with Australian media on pay deals immediately before the surprise blockade.

Facebook said on Thursday the proposed Australian law “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it.”

Morrison said his government was “happy to listen to them on the technical issues,” but remained determined to pass the law.

“It's not OK to unfriend Australia because Australia is very friendly,” Morrison said. “We'd like to remain very friendly and it's time for them to friend us again.”

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Scott Morrison, Facebook
WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information
Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Urged by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Lift News Blockade, Calls Move a ‘Threat’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash
  3. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  4. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  5. Philips TAB7305, TAB5305 Soundbars With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  8. Vaio Z (2021) Laptop With Contoured Carbon Fibre Build Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Feature LTPO Display, the Same as Seen on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series And Apple Watch SE
  2. Kalashnikov Woos Gadget Lovers With Ultima Shotgun That Syncs With Smartphones, Eyes Production in India
  3. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
  4. Facebook News Blackout: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison Commits to Content Payment Law
  5. Moto E7 Power to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook Urged by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Lift News Blockade, Calls Move a ‘Threat’
  7. WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information
  8. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Will Testify About Misinformation Before US Congress
  9. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Makes Historic Landing, to Look for Signs of Ancient Microbial Life
  10. Apple Updates Platform Security Guide to Highlight Changes Coming With M1 Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com