Technology News
loading

Facebook Apps Helped EU Firms Generate EUR 208 Billion in Sales in 2019, Company Says

According to Facebook, around 25 million businesses in the EU, mostly small businesses, are using its services each month.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 15:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Apps Helped EU Firms Generate EUR 208 Billion in Sales in 2019, Company Says
Highlights
  • Around 25 million businesses in EU are using Facebook's services
  • Facebook commissioned a study by Copenhagen Economics
  • The study surveyed over 7,700 businesses across all industries

Facebook apps have helped businesses in the European Union (EU) generate sales corresponding to an estimated EUR 208 billion last year - resulting in nearly 3.1 million jobs, the social networking giant said in a new report.

According to Facebook, around 25 million businesses in the European Union, mostly small businesses, are using its services each month.

"Businesses said that using Facebook apps helped them generate an estimated EUR 98 billion in exports last year. Of these exports, 58 billion euros are sales within the EU and EUR 40 billion are sales to the rest of the world," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice-President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Facebook, said on Monday.

To understand the true extent of Facebook's impact on the European economy, the company commissioned a study by Copenhagen Economics, one of the leading economic firms in Europe. The study surveyed over 7,700 businesses across all industries and sizes in 15 countries.

"This shows the critical role social media plays in driving sales for businesses across Europe. This is particularly true for small and medium sized businesses," Mendelsohn added.

Six in 10 companies said Facebook apps are important in lowering marketing costs and a similar number said Facebook apps are important in improving customer service.

"Six in 10 businesses using Facebook apps report them as helpful to enter markets, and 7 in 10 businesses using Facebook apps are exporting to other countries compared to 5 in 10 non-users," the report mentioned.

The study also found that female-founded businesses, in particular, credit social media with helping them to start and grow their businesses.

"Fifty-eight per cent of female-founded businesses surveyed said that Facebook apps are important for enabling them to start businesses, while 65 per cent said it helped grow their revenue," said the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, EU
Core of Huge Dying Galaxies Formed Just 1.5 Billion Years After Big Bang: Study
Apple CEO Tim Cook Reiterates He's Bullish on Preventative Healthcare Tech, AR

Related Stories

Facebook Apps Helped EU Firms Generate EUR 208 Billion in Sales in 2019, Company Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  3. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  5. Mi Router 4C With Four Antennae, Up to 300Mbps Speed Launched in India
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  7. Qualcomm Launches Mobile Chips With Support for ISRO’s NavIC Location Tech
  8. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Hands-on Photo Shows 120Hz Refresh Rate in Settings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple CEO Tim Cook Reiterates He's Bullish on Preventative Healthcare Tech, AR
  2. Facebook Apps Helped EU Firms Generate EUR 208 Billion in Sales in 2019, Company Says
  3. Core of Huge Dying Galaxies Formed Just 1.5 Billion Years After Big Bang: Study
  4. Mi Router 4C With Four Antennae, Up to 300Mbps Speed Launched in India
  5. Poco F2 Lite Alleged Live Images Surface Online, 2 More Poco F2 Phones Tipped to Arrive in 2020
  6. Voot Select: Voot Reveals Name, Logo for Subscription Rival to Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Facebook Targets UK Growth With 1,000 Hires in 2020
  9. James Dean's Planned Revival in Finding Jack Spurs Debate on Raising the Digital Dead
  10. Jeff Bezos, Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar Talk Amazon, Storytelling, Failures, Superstitions, and More: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.