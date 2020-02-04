Technology News
loading

Facebook Appoints Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to Its Board of Directors

Zuckerberg and Houston have been friends for several years, appearing in photos together at birthday parties and other events.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Appoints Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to Its Board of Directors

Zuckerberg said that Houston brings valuable perspective to Facebook's board

Highlights
  • Zuckerberg and Houston have been friends for several years
  • Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007 with Arash Ferdowsi
  • Facebook has undergone various board changes in the recent past

Mark Zuckerberg has made his long-time friend Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of file hosting service Dropbox, one of the members of Facebook board of directors.

Zuckerberg and Houston have been friends for several years, appearing in photos together at birthday parties and other events.

"Houston brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses," Zuckerberg said in a statement late Monday.

"It's been inspiring to watch Facebook grow into a platform that reaches billions of people around the world. I'm looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of the Board on the many opportunities and challenges ahead," added Houston.

Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007 with Arash Ferdowsi.

He has led the company's growth from a simple idea to a service used by over 600 million people around the world.

Today, the company is one of the world's leading business collaboration platforms with 14 million paying subscribers and 2,300 employees across 12 global offices.

Facebook has undergone various board changes in the recent past.

In April last year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings left Facebook's board after serving on it for eight years.

The social networking giant then added Paypal's senior vice president of core markets Peggy Alford, who became the first African-American woman to serve on its board.

Facebook's current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Peggy Alford, Senior Vice President, Core Markets of PayPal Holdings; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Drew Houston, Co-Founder and CEO, Dropbox; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook; Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund; and Jeffrey D. Zients, CEO, the Cranemere Group.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Google Photos Bug Shared Video Archives With Strangers

Related Stories

Facebook Appoints Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to Its Board of Directors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  7. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  9. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  10. Google Pay Issue Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Now Fixed
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Appoints Dropbox CEO Drew Houston to Its Board of Directors
  2. Google Photos Bug Shared Video Archives With Strangers
  3. YouTube Details How It Will Tackle Misleading Election Content
  4. Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features
  5. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  6. Truecaller Crosses 200 Million Monthly Active Users, Becomes Profitable
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack Quad Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Sensor
  8. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement to Marketing Executive Tom Bernthal
  9. Google Pay Issue Suddenly Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Company Says Now Fixed
  10. Jeff Bezos Paid $16,000 in Parking Tickets for Washington DC Mansion: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.