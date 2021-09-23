Technology News
loading

Facebook Warns It Is 'Underreporting' iOS Advertising Results Amid Apple Privacy Changes

Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported..

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2021 11:06 IST
Facebook Warns It Is 'Underreporting' iOS Advertising Results Amid Apple Privacy Changes

Facebook and the larger digital advertising industry continues to grapple with the privacy controls

Highlights
  • Facebook estimates it is underreporting "conversions"
  • Facebook fought back against the changes
  • Facebook previously warned investors that there would be "greater impact"

Facebook said on Wednesday it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook. Shares of the social media giant were down 3.7 percent at $344.32 (roughly Rs. 25,390) in morning trading.

Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an advertisement, by 15 percent, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers.

Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

The announcement comes as Facebook and the larger digital advertising industry continues to grapple with the privacy controls implemented by Apple in April, which are designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users for advertising purposes without their consent.

Facebook fought back against the changes, arguing it would hurt small businesses that rely on targeted advertising to find new customers.

The social media company previously warned investors that there would be "greater impact" of the Apple changes on Facebook's ad business during the third quarter compared with its second quarter.

In Wednesday's blog post, Facebook outlined steps advertisers should take to better measure the results of their ads. The company said it is investing in new tools and capabilities to help brands with their marketing amid the Apple changes.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Apple, iOS
Apple Bars Epic's Fortnite barred From App Store Until All Court Appeals End

Related Stories

Facebook Warns It Is 'Underreporting' iOS Advertising Results Amid Apple Privacy Changes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  5. Cryptocurrency Incomes to Be Taxed? Finance Ministry to Reportedly Examine
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  7. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  8. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launch, Sale Date Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Will Release April 15, 2022
  2. Facebook Warns It Is 'Underreporting' iOS Advertising Results Amid Apple Privacy Changes
  3. Apple Bars Epic's Fortnite barred From App Store Until All Court Appeals End
  4. HP 11-inch Tablet PC With a Flippable Camera Launched; New Devices With Windows 11 Compatibility Announced
  5. Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo F19s Launch Date in India Set for September 27, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition ‘Coming Soon’
  7. Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS
  8. Chrome 94 Released for Android, macOS, Windows, Linux: What's New
  9. Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More
  10. Facebook Overpaid $5 Billion in FTC Fine to Protect Mark Zuckerberg, Shareholders Reportedly Allege in New Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com