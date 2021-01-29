Technology News
loading

Facebook Out to Loosen Apple's Grip on App Store, Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit: Report

Apple is accused of abusing its control of the App Store by requiring outside developers to abide by rules not applied to its own software.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 January 2021 10:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Out to Loosen Apple's Grip on App Store, Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit: Report

Facebook claims tracking transparency feature will cripple its ability to serve targeted advertisements

Highlights
  • Facebook is not alone among those complaining about the App Store rules
  • Apple collects 30 percent of subscription fees third-party offerings
  • Some developers say Apple takes too big a bite of the revenue

Facebook is readying a lawsuit aimed at loosening Apple's grip on the App Store that serves as an exclusive gateway onto iPhone models, a tech news outlet reported on Thursday.

The leading social network is preparing an anti-trust civil suit accusing Apple of abusing its control of the App Store by requiring outside developers to abide by rules not applied to its own software, The Information reported.

"As we have said repeatedly, we believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses," Facebook told AFP, declining to confirm or deny the report.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment.

The dispute between the tech giants centres on changes in the latest version of Apple's iOS operating software, which include a tracking transparency feature that Facebook claims will cripple its ability to serve up targeted advertisements.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said during a conference call with investors on Wednesday that Apple was becoming one of his company's biggest competitors.

"Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Zuckerberg said.

"Apple may say that they're doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests."

Facebook is not alone among those complaining about how Apple rules the App Store, where it collects 30 percent of sales or subscription fees third-party offerings.

Some developers say Apple takes too big a bite of the revenue and maintains rigid policies that may hamstring services competing with those of the iPhone maker. Fortnite-maker Epic Games has taken Apple to court over the practice.

Apple has argued its App Store delivers billions to independent developers, and that its practices are reasonable compared with other digital marketplaces.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, App Store, Apple
Reddit Users Say GameStop Rocket Is Revenge of the Masses
MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Date Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces

Related Stories

Facebook Out to Loosen Apple's Grip on App Store, Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play With Over 5 Million Downloads
  2. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  3. Xiaomi, More Chinese Vendors Grab 77 Percent of Shipments in India in 2020
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  5. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
  7. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  8. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  10. Pokemon Go Looking to Increase Its India Presence, Job Listing Tips
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Design Details Tipped by Leaked Renders
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  3. Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt
  4. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Date Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Escalates Battle With Facebook Over Online Privacy
  6. Facebook Out to Loosen Apple's Grip on App Store, Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit: Report
  7. Reddit Users Say GameStop Rocket Is Revenge of the Masses
  8. Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy
  9. Pokemon Go May Be Looking to Increase India Presence, New Job Listing Suggests
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com