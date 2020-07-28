Technology News
loading

Facebook Says EU Antitrust Probe Invades Employee Privacy

Facebook says requests regarding European Commission’s antitrust investigation will haul in its employees’ private messages and more.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 July 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says EU Antitrust Probe Invades Employee Privacy

Facebook expects to give the commission hundreds of thousands of documents

Highlights
  • Facebook it has been cooperating with a European antitrust investigation
  • Facebook thinks such requests should be reviewed by EU courts
  • Big tech CEOs are to testify in a US antitrust hearing on Wednesday

Facebook on Monday said it is asking EU courts to review "exceptionally broad" requests by antitrust regulators there that would scoop up employees' personal information.

The US-based Internet colossus maintained it has been cooperating with a European Commission antitrust investigation and will continue to do so, but that the wording of commission requests casts a net so wide it will haul in Facebook employees' private messages and more.

The leading social network expects to give the commission hundreds of thousands of documents, according to Facebook associate general counsel for competition Tim Lamb

"The exceptionally broad nature of the commission's requests means we would be required to turn over predominantly irrelevant documents that have nothing to do with the commission's investigations," Lamb said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Those documents include "highly sensitive personal information such as employees' medical information; personal financial documents, and private information about family members of employees."

Facebook thinks such requests should be reviewed by EU courts, according to Lamb, and is asking the court to weigh in on broad search terms such as "applause" or "for free" that could easily be found in personal email messages or other exchanges way beyond the scope of antitrust matters.

Regulatory probes can involve requests for messages or documents bearing certain words or phrases, with those seeking information inclined to craft wide nets and those being queried wanting them narrowly targeted.

A highly anticipated US antitrust hearing, including top executives of four Big Tech firms, was originally set for Monday but has been postponed.

A notice filed by the House Judiciary Committee set no new date for the hearing titled "Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google."

The hearing would have conflicted with the memorial service for the late representative and civil rights leader John Lewis, who will lie in state in the US Capitol until Tuesday.

The antitrust hearing was called amid rising concerns over Big Tech dominance, which has become even more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic and coincides with investigations at the federal and state levels into the online giants.

Chief executives Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet had agreed to participate in the session.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Antitrust, Google, Apple, Amazon, EU Antitrust
Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay

Related Stories

Facebook Says EU Antitrust Probe Invades Employee Privacy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Review
  3. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  5. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  6. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  8. Samsung Teases to Unveil 5 New Devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event
  9. Realme V5 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Set to Launch on August 3
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tenet Release Date Set for August–September in Over 70 Countries
  2. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  3. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse at Galaxy Note 20, 4 More New Devices Coming on August 5
  5. Google Pixel 4a Tipped to Launch on August 3
  6. Facebook Says EU Antitrust Probe Invades Employee Privacy
  7. Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay
  8. Google Extends Work From Home Through June 2021
  9. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Has a Hidden 160Hz Refresh Rate Option: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com