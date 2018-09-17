NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Announces Hiring of Human Rights Director

17 September 2018
Facing human rights violation allegations over the misuse of its platform by the Myanmar government to fuel atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority, social networking giant Facebook has announced the hiring of a human rights policy director.

The social media firm's new director would help promote peace, human freedoms and build strong communities while simultaneously crack down those who "enable harm, stifle expression and undermine human rights", the networking giant said in a post on its website on Saturday.

"We are looking for a Director of Human Rights Policy to coordinate our company-wide effort to address human rights abuses, including by both state and non-state actors," it added.

Six organisations, including the UN, have blasted the site for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the "genocide" of Rohingya in Myanmar, the Engadget reported.

According to Facebook, the new role will include working with product teams to ensure that the company is a positive force for human rights and apply the lessons learnt from investigations.

The person would represent Facebook with key stakeholders in civil society, government, international institutions and industry.

He or she will also need to craft policies to counteract bad actors and ensure that Facebook continues to operate its platforms consistent with human rights principles, the post noted.

The future director should have over 12 years of experience in public policy, human rights, conflict prevention, freedom of expression and technology.

He or she must also have an advanced degree in public policy, foreign relations or law degree, the post said.

Facebook Announces Hiring of Human Rights Director
