NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook AI Said to Significantly Improve Urdu to English Translation

, 03 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook AI Said to Significantly Improve Urdu to English Translation

Artificial intelligence (AI) researchers at Facebook have set a new record in improving translation from Urdu to English. The team used Neural Machine Translation (NMT), an AI-based translation technology.

The team from Facebook AI Research (FAIR) has seen a dramatic improvement in its results, Forbes reported on Saturday.

"To give some idea of the level of advancement, an improvement of 1 BLEU point (a common metric for judging the accuracy of MT) is considered a remarkable achievement in this field; our methods showed an improvement of more than 10 BLEU points," the team said in a paper that described translation from Urdu to English.

Facebook AI researchers seek to understand and develop systems with human-level intelligence by advancing the longer-term academic problems surrounding AI.

The research covers the full spectrum of topics related to AI, and to deriving knowledge from data: theory, algorithms, applications, software infrastructure and hardware infrastructure.

"Long-term objectives of understanding intelligence and building intelligent machines are bold and ambitious, and we know that making significant progress towards AI can't be done in isolation," said researchers from FAIR.

FAIR researchers have tested a new approach that teaches bots how to chit-chat like humans.

Facebook is making deep investments in AI technology and in May announced the next version of its open-source AI framework for developers.

Microsoft is is also using AI and Deep Neural Networks to improve real-time language translation.

Earlier this year, Microsoft brought machine learning to improve language translation for Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.

With Deep Neural Networks-powered language translation, the results are more accurate and the sound more natural.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAIR, Facebook AI Research, Facebook
Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab; FCC Listings of Both Models Surface
Vivo Nex
Facebook AI Said to Significantly Improve Urdu to English Translation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted in Vietnam
  2. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  3. Redmi 6 in India, Realme 2 Launched, Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available & More
  4. Android P Running on Less Than 0.1 Percent Phones, Official Stats Reveal
  5. Maniac, Iron Fist, BoJack Horseman, and More on Netflix This September
  6. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Revised to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data
  7. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked, Said to Arrive in 3 Colour Options
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.