Technology News
loading

Facebook Ready to Commit to Clear Advertisement Data Access for Partners: French Watchdog

Facebook's proposed commitments followed a complaint by French online advertising group Criteo.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2021 11:32 IST
Facebook Ready to Commit to Clear Advertisement Data Access for Partners: French Watchdog

The investigation found that Facebook's practices were likely to impair access to advertising inventories

Highlights
  • FMPs are part of a group of more than 100 technology providers
  • The watchdog underlined a lack of transparency and objectivity
  • Criteo said it would review Facebook's commitments over coming weeks

US social media giant Facebook has offered to commit to providing its partners with clear and objective conditions of access to advertising inventories and advertisement campaign data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday following an investigation.

Facebook's proposed commitments followed a complaint by French online advertising group Criteo, which pointed to its withdrawal from the Facebook Marketing Partner (FMP) scheme in 2018 and alleged the US giant's practices constituted denigrating conduct.

FMPs are part of a group of more than 100 technology providers that offer advertisers services to improve their online advertisement campaigns, the watchdog said.

To obtain FMP status, companies undergo a selection process and are compelled to abide by certain rules. In return, Facebook allows them to use some of its services.

The watchdog's investigation found that Facebook's practices were "likely" to impair access to advertising inventories and advertisement campaign data on Facebook.

It also underlined a lack of transparency and objectivity in the way applications to become an FMP are treated.

In response to this early probe, Facebook offered to maintain objectivity, clarity, and non-discrimination around the performance criteria required of FMPs, and offer regular compliance training to sales teams, the watchdog said.

Facebook is ready to make these commitments, which the antitrust authority submitted for public consultation until July 5, for a three-year period. The commitments only apply to companies that target French users of Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

Criteo said it would review Facebook's commitments over coming weeks.

"We are encouraged by Facebook's commitments around maintaining an objective and non-discriminatory partner programme," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
Tesla's China Orders Halved in May Amidst Increased Government Scrutiny: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Ready to Commit to Clear Advertisement Data Access for Partners: French Watchdog
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
#Latest Stories
  1. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
  2. Facebook Marketplace in EU, UK Antitrust Crosshairs Over Use of Classified Ad Data
  3. HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch
  4. PUBG’s UAZ Jeep Seen in Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser, Erangel Map Also Mentioned
  5. MIT Researchers Create Programmable Digital Fibre That Can Be Sewn Into Fabrics
  6. Motorola Defy Series Could Soon Be Relaunched, May Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC: Report
  7. Google Takes Cue From Apple, Plans to Let Android Users Opt Out of Advertisement Tracking Later This Year
  8. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste, Solar Panels to ISS
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin vs Gold: Which Investment in 2021 Would Have Made You Richer?
  10. iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, Redesigned iPad mini in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com