Technology News
loading

Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech

Some 200 brands have now paused advertising with Facebook as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign launched by social justice activists.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 July 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ad boycott has wiped off billions of dollars in Facebook's market value

Highlights
  • Some 200 brands have now paused advertising with Facebook
  • The move has already wiped billions off Facebook's market value
  • Facebook has said it would ban a "wider category of hateful content"

German giants Volkswagen, Puma, and Adidas on Tuesday joined a growing advertiser boycott over hate speech against Facebook, following major consumer companies like Levi's and Coca-Cola.

Some 200 brands have now paused advertising with the social media giant as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign launched by social justice activists.

The unprecedented move has already wiped billions off Facebook's market value.

Car giant Volkswagen, which also owns the Audi, Porsche, and Skoda brands, said it was suspending the group's ads on Facebook.

"Hate speech, discriminating comments and posts containing dangerous false information must not be published uncommented and must have consequences," the group said.

Sportsgear maker Puma said it was joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign "throughout July".

Puma "is part of an overall effort to create positive change and improvement in Facebook's platform by demanding the removal of inaccurate, hostile and harmful conversation," a spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Puma's rival Adidas said the company would "develop criteria to develop and maintain a cosmopolitan and safe environment that will apply to ourselves and our partners" during a Facebook ad pause also encompassing US subsidiary Reebok.

"Racism, discrimination and hateful comments should have no place either in our company or in our society," he added.

The movement against online hate speech has picked up steam following George Floyd's death on May 25 at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis.

On Friday, Facebook had said it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads and add tags to posts that are "newsworthy" but violate platform rules -- following the lead of Twitter, which has used such labels on tweets from US President Donald Trump.

But experts have highlighted the social network's massive advertiser base of small- and medium-sized companies chasing over 2.6 billion worldwide users, potentially limiting the impact of big-name boycotts.

Adidas has itself been in the sights of the global anti-discrimination movement.

Earlier this month, the three-stripe brand rejected claims by employees that it was not doing enough to combat racism, after its human resources chief Karen Parkin last year described such complaints as "noise" only discussed in the US.

Parkin announced her resignation on Tuesday after 23 years at Adidas.

"It has become clear to me that to unify the organisation it would be better for me to retire and pave the way for change," she said in a statement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Adidas, Puma, Volkswagen, Stop Hate for Profit, Facebook Ad Boycott
Facebook Says Will Give Priority to Original News Reporting
Booking.com Wins at US Supreme Court in Bid to Trademark Its Name

Related Stories

Facebook Ad Boycott: VW, Adidas, Puma Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign Over Hate Speech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  2. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  3. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  4. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. India TikTok Ban Threatens China’s Rise as Global Tech Power
  3. Amid TikTok Ban, Zee5 Announces HiPi as Its Short-Video Platform
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform for Wearables Announced, Promises Improved Performance and Efficiency
  5. Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Base Drop to 29.1 Crores, Posts Biggest Ever Loss by an Indian Firm
  6. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android 9 and HDR Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 20,999
  7. Google Play Removes 25 Apps Caught Stealing Facebook Credentials From Users: Evina
  8. Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  10. Google Postpones US Office Reopening to September as Coronavirus Cases Spike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com