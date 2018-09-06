NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Accuses BlackBerry of Stealing Voice-Messaging Tech

, 06 September 2018
Facebook Accuses BlackBerry of Stealing Voice-Messaging Tech

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Highlights

  • BlackBerry has been sued by Facebook for patent infringement
  • Facebook is seeking damages for infringement of six patents
  • In March, BlackBerry had sued Facebook for infringing on its patents

Facebook is suing BlackBerry for patent infringement, escalating the legal battle between the two companies over protected technology.

In a 118-page complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, Facebook accused BlackBerry of stealing its voice messaging technology, among other patented processes. Facebook is seeking unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to messages sent outside regular business hours seeking comment on the suit.

In addition to the voice-messaging patent, Facebook cites infringement of patented technology that improves how a mobile device delivers graphics, video and audio and another that centralises tracking and analysis of GPS data.

In March, BlackBerry sued Facebook in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing the social media giant of infringing on its mobile messaging patents.

BlackBerry claimed Facebook made unauthorised use of its technology in its own instant messenger service, Facebook Messenger, and in WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram.

The case is Facebook v. BlackBerry, 3:18-cv-05434, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco). The March case is BlackBerry v. Facebook, 2:18-cv-01844, US District Court for the Central District of California (Los Angeles).

© 2018 Bloomberg LP



AI Camera Phones
Facebook Accuses BlackBerry of Stealing Voice-Messaging Tech

 
 

