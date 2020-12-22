Facebook on Tuesday released the India-specific 2020 Year in Review and top pop-culture moments of the year on the social networking site. The passing of renowned personalities including Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput echoed deeply in the conversations among Indian users on Facebook. One of the prominent trends the company observed this year was the growth of live broadcasts through Facebook Pages in the country. The social media giant also saw growing adoption of its fundraiser feature among Indian artistes. Notably, the company revealed the global top moments of 2020 earlier this month.

Aligning with its global trends, Facebook said that live broadcasts from Facebook Pages in India tripled in June compared to the same time last year. The company also mentioned that its ‘I for India' fundraiser concert witnessed over 85 artistes raise funds for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Communities in the country also witnessed fundraiser concerts including ‘#BeForBengal' held on World Music Day to raise funds for the victims of Amphan.

Facebook noted that the passing of prominent figures including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Pranab Mukherjee echoed deeply in the conversations in India. Globally, Kobe Bryant's passing emerged as the most discussed moment on the social network, with the US, Mexico, and the Philippines sharing the most posts and photos of the basketball player.

In terms of top cultural moments, Facebook said that Diwali continued to be a big moment in India, as more than 4 million people across the country made over 7.5 million posts and comments about the festival on the social network between October 20 and November 10.

Vice Presidential selection announcement of Kamala Harris in the US also saw some interest in India. It was the most mentioned moment on the platform in August, with more than 10 million posts in one day, the company said.

Facebook said it determined the top moments of the year by combining the top single-day moments throughout the year with the top ways people used its social network to come together around these moments. Moreover, the data reflects activities on Facebook's apps from January 1 to October 31.

