EU Lawmakers Miffed Over New Facebook Snub

 
, 22 June 2018
European Union lawmakers are unhappy that Facebook is refusing to comply with their request to send two senior officials to testify at a hearing into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The EU parliament's Civil Liberties Committee wants to question Facebook's chief privacy officer and the vice presidents for advertisements and global public policy.

The committee said Friday that global public policy vice president Joel Kaplan will attend Monday's hearing, but he will only be accompanied two members of Facebook's public policy team.

Committee Chairman Claude Moraes said "we had expected to hear from other speakers."

Moraes said "it will be up to members to see if Facebook's answers will be sufficient, convincing and trustworthy."

Initially, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to appear before the assembly but finally attended last month.

Further reading: Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, EU
