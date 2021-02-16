Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Invites Russia President Vladimir Putin to a Clubhouse Chat, Kremlin Says ‘Interested’

Kremlin says it first needs to understand the specifics of Musk’s proposal.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 February 2021 09:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Invites Russia President Vladimir Putin to a Clubhouse Chat, Kremlin Says ‘Interested’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that "President Putin does not directly use social networks"

Highlights
  • Clubhouse is an audio chat app popular among tech billionaires
  • Clubhouse allows users to start or listen to conversation in digital room
  • Musk has said he wants to colonise Mars

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was interested in tech billionaire Elon Musk's proposal that the two men chat on the audio chat app Clubhouse.

Musk, one of the world's richest people, on Sunday tagged the Kremlin's account on Twitter along with the invitation. In a separate tweet in Russian, he added: "It would be a great honour to speak with you."

Speaking to reporters Monday, Peskov said the Kremlin first needed to understand the specifics of the 49-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO's proposal.

"This is, of course, a very interesting proposal, but we need to somehow understand what is meant, what is proposed," Putin's spokesman said. 

"So first we will somehow check all this, and then we will react."

He also noted, referring to Musk's suggestion that the men chat on Clubhouse that "President Putin does not directly use social networks".

Clubhouse, the audio chat app popular among tech billionaires, allows users to start or listen to conversations in digital "rooms" of up to 5,000 people.

Musk's proposal comes after SpaceX in November sent four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), ending Russia's monopoly as the only country able to ferry astronauts.

After the shutdown of American shuttles in 2011, the Russian Soyuz rocket had become the only spacecraft capable of bringing astronauts to the ISS.

With the advent of SpaceX's Dragon capsule, Russia faces a sizeable dent in income. A seat in the Soyuz costs NASA around $80 million (roughly Rs. 580 crores).

Musk, who has said he wants to colonise Mars, has also invested billions into artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, Clubhouse
Poco M3 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Invites Russia President Vladimir Putin to a Clubhouse Chat, Kremlin Says ‘Interested’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  3. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  4. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  5. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  6. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  7. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  9. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Wireless Charger, Bassbuds Pro Launched in India
  10. iPhone 13 Pro Models Tipped to Always Show Clock, Battery Icons
#Latest Stories
  1. Parler Relaunches After Being Forced Offline Over US Capitol Violence Incitements
  2. Elon Musk Invites Russia President Vladimir Putin to a Clubhouse Chat, Kremlin Says ‘Interested’
  3. Google to Pay EUR 1.1-Million Fine Over Hotel Ranking Practices, French Finance Ministry Says
  4. Poco M3 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth
  6. Twitter a Goldmine for Tracking Consumer Mood on Prices, Bank of Italy Finds
  7. YouTube for iOS Gets First Update Since December, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
  8. India Smartphone Market Declined for the First Time in 2020, Xiaomi Led in Q4: IDC
  9. Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2039, Future Models to Be Built Exclusively on Pure-Electric Architecture
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by February-End, Gaming Accessories May Debut Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com