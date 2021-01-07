Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change to Share Data With Facebook

Earlier he also linked Facebook to the violence in Washington with a meme on Twitter.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 7 January 2021 19:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change to Share Data With Facebook

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk has a long history of criticising Facebook on Twitter

Highlights
  • Musk tweeted 'Use Signal' after WhatsApp announced privacy changes
  • WhatsApp says it will share more data with Facebook
  • Signal is a well known privacy-focussed messaging platform

Elon Musk tweeted "Use Signal" on Thursday, right after changes were made to WhatsApp's privacy policy that would lead to more data sharing with its parent company Facebook. Earlier today, Musk also tweeted a 'domino effect' meme, where he implied that the start of Facebook was responsible for the chaos and violence that took place at the US Capitol in Washington. It's perhaps no surprise that Musk has a history of public disagreements with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, which often get aired on Twitter.

Signal is a well-known privacy-focussed messaging app, that is widely used by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world. The Signal protocol also underpins WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, although one key difference is that Signal is open source, while WhatsApp is not.

WhatsApp's new privacy policy has drawn concern from many, as the app has long touted that user data is not looked at in any way, and that WhatsApp is secure and private. Earlier, WhatsApp also complained that Apple's App Store privacy labels are anti-competitive, because the same labels don't apply to Apple's own apps.

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy and terms of service have new sections including Transactions and Payments Data as well as Location Information. The most notable changes that exist on both updated privacy policy and terms of service are around how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

As mentioned above, this wasn't the only dig that Musk took against Facebook. A little earlier, he also tweeted a meme connecting the starting of Facebook to a domino effect leading to the violence and chaos in Washington.

Musk has a history of disagreeing with Zuckerberg on Twitter, that goes back many years now. The two have, for example, famously disagreed on artificial intelligence, that Musk argued had to be carefully regulated. When Zuckerberg had spoken against fear mongering over AI, Musk tweeted that the Facebook CEO's "understanding of the subject is limited."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Facebook, WhatsApp, Signal
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Google to Roll Out Privacy Labels for its iOS Apps Starting as Early as This Week: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change to Share Data With Facebook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
  2. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  7. Mi 10i Review
  8. Lenovo Launches New IdeaPad Laptops, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC
  9. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
  10. LG Gram 2021 Lineup of Laptop Models Announced Ahead of CES 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Collect Much More User Data Than Other Messaging Apps, Reveal Apple’s Privacy Labels
  2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5G, IdeaPad 5i Pro Laptops, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC Debut Ahead of CES 2021
  3. Oppo Announces Global Rollout Plan for Android 11-Based ColorOS 11 for January
  4. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change to Share Data With Facebook
  5. Google to Roll Out Privacy Labels for its iOS Apps Starting as Early as This Week: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in UK, Ireland; Galaxy A52 4G, Galaxy F62 Spotted on BIS Website
  8. Intel RealSense ID Facial Recognition System Launched, Can Be Used With ATMs and Smart Locks
  9. Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets News and Interests Widget for Insider Members: All the Details
  10. Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com