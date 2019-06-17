Technology News

Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name to Daddy DotCom, Tweets ‘Deleted My Twitter Account’

This is not the first time Tesla CEO has changed his Twitter name.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name to Daddy DotCom, Tweets ‘Deleted My Twitter Account’

Photo Credit: Twitter

Musk’s Twitter display picture has also been changed to just black

Highlights
  • Musk had changed his Twitter name to “Elon Tusk” in February
  • The Daddy DotCom domain belongs to a parenting website
  • Musk has drawn ire of shareholders over his social media usage

Tesla shareholders are not particularly fond of Elon Musk's social media antics. Well, it appears that he is unlikely to change anytime soon. The Tesla chief announced a few hours ago that he has deleted his Twitter account. Sounds crazy, and a little disappointing for fans of Musk and his charisma? Well, despite saying so, Musk did not delete his Twitter handle, but he simply changed the username. And, the name change is bizarre, as the good ol' Elon Musk has gone in favour of Daddy DotCom. Yes, Daddy DotCom is now the Twitter display name of Elon Musk.

Musk, who has north of 27 million followers on Twitter, tweeted a few hours ago –“Just deleted my Twitter account”. But he didn't give any reason why. Scores of Musk's followers spiralled into a frenzy of reactions ranging from surprise and disappointment to joy and confusion. But the account deletion never materialised, as Musk simply change his username from ‘Elon Musk' to ‘Daddy DotCom'. He also changed his profile photo, ditching the photo of an astronaut sitting on a car in favour of a pitch black image.

In case you are wondering, Daddy DotCom (read Daddy.com) is a website that doles out advice for expecting fathers on how to handle, well, fatherhood. But this is not the first time that Musk has changed his Twitter username. Back in February, he changed his Twitter username to ‘Elon Tusk' after launching into a tweetstorm.

The account deletion claim and the username tweak are a little bizarre, but Musk is no stranger to leaving people flummoxed. Just yesterday, Musk shared an artwork via his Twitter account without crediting the artist. And when asked to do so, he flat out refused and argued that crediting an artist on Twitter is destroying the medium. Musk followed it all up by deleting the entire conversation, but not before a few screenshots were captured.

Musk recently hired renowned meme-maker Adam Koszary as the social media manager for Tesla, and was also set to go on trial after he labelled a British rescue diver as a paedophile and child rapist. The Tesla's chief's Twitter usage is apparently a cause of major friction between him and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), even leading to a long-drawn-out tiff that eventually led to a court-supervised deal between Musk and the US SEC over his use of Twitter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Twitter, Daddy DotCom
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Z1 Pro Leaked Hands-On Images Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display, Gradient Design
Apple Supplier Japan Display Loses Key Investor From Bailout Consortium
Honor Smartphones
Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name to Daddy DotCom, Tweets ‘Deleted My Twitter Account’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  3. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro Teaser Confirms Presence of Snapdragon 712 SoC
  7. New Huawei Mate 30 Pro Renders Show Off the Phone’s Design, Features
  8. Amazon India Is Offering You Cash to Deliver Packages Part Time
  9. Adobe Unveils AI Tool That Can Detect Photoshopped Faces
  10. Google Accused of Unlawfully Copying Song Lyrics From Genius.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.